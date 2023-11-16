Letter: Just a thought ... about turning tables

To the Editor:

What does “turn the tables,” “turning the tables” and “turned the tables” mean? These are idioms that originated from playing table games beginning with the backgammon game. These sayings started about 400 years ago. If a team that was winning at a table game suddenly started losing due to another player’s move, that player turned the tables.

The person who was once the dominant becomes the weaker. Rich people have lost their fortunes when someone turned the tables on them. A winning baseball team being far ahead in score could suddenly be losing when the batter up brings in three runs and turned the tables.

“Don’t count your chickens before they’re hatched” is another idiom offering sensible advice to not assume that something will definitely happen ahead of its time. If not heeded, an unfortunate loss could occur. Chickens can only be counted after hatching, and profits can only be counted after they are delivered. Do not believe you will have plenty of buyers spending their money in your store before they spend it.

The idiom “never say never” means that time can change conditions. Those who say they will never do something can change their minds and do it. Today, if someone says that they will never live forever – that’s when never means never.

Idioms are expressions that can better describe the full meaning of something. “Short and sweet” is the brief idiom getting to the point.

Linda Alexandra

Wauconda