November 16, 2023
Shaw Local
Area Timothy O’Tooles sites to host turkey testicle contests

Black Wednesday event to take place at 9:30 p.m. in Gurnee, Libertyville

By Shaw Local News Network

O’Toole’s of Libertyville, 412 N. Milwaukee Ave. (Photo provided)

GURNEE – The “Turkey Testicle Festival” is back at Timothy O’Toole’s.

On Black Wednesday, Nov. 22, the Streeterville pub, along with two suburban locations in Libertyville and Gurnee, will host a turkey testicle eating contest at 9:30 p.m.

Whoever eats the most fried turkey testicles in a set time will receive a Timothy O’Toole’s gift certificate and swag.

To enter the competition, simply show up to one of the three participating locations and register. A bevy of drink specials will be offered, from keepsake steins to shots and brews.

For information, visit TimothyOTooles.com.

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois