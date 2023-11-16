Area Timothy O’Tooles sites to host turkey testicle contests

GURNEE – The “Turkey Testicle Festival” is back at Timothy O’Toole’s.

On Black Wednesday, Nov. 22, the Streeterville pub, along with two suburban locations in Libertyville and Gurnee, will host a turkey testicle eating contest at 9:30 p.m.

Whoever eats the most fried turkey testicles in a set time will receive a Timothy O’Toole’s gift certificate and swag.

To enter the competition, simply show up to one of the three participating locations and register. A bevy of drink specials will be offered, from keepsake steins to shots and brews.

For information, visit TimothyOTooles.com.