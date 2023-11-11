Libertyville office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago to provide Thanksgiving dinners to needy families

LIBERTYVILLE – Mark Pasquesi, president of brokerage for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago, is pleased to announce that for the 33rd year in a row, the firm’s Libertyville office will collect donations to provide Lake County residents in need with complete Thanksgiving dinners.

This year, they hope to donate at least 100 dinners.

Members of the office collect donations, do the shopping and fill boxes with a traditional Thanksgiving meal including a turkey, stuffing, potatoes, gravy, candied yams, green beans, rolls, cranberry sauce and a pumpkin pie.

Agents and staff will meet at Woodman’s in Lakemoor on Nov. 16 to shop for the necessary components and assemble the boxes. A Thanksgiving note wishing the recipient a wonderful holiday is added and then then the boxes are delivered to the township offices in Libertyville, Avon, Grant, Warren and Lake Villa for distribution to Lake County residents in need.

“Our Libertyville office really embraces this Thanksgiving tradition,” Pasquesi said in a news release. “They reach out to family, friends and clients to request the donations that bring this event to life. But the public is encouraged to get in on the fun too, of course! I’d like to thank everyone, in advance, for their generous donations as well as Anne Donnell and Therese Schaefer for coordinating the event.”

For those wishing to donate, cash or checks will be gratefully accepted at the office at 100 N. Milwaukee through Nov. 13.

For more information, please call the office at 847-362-6200. To reach Anne Donnell, call 847-557-3445 or email her at adonnell@bhhschicago.com. To reach Therese Schaefer, please call 847-878-0963 or email her at tschaefer@bhhschicago.com.