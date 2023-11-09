Young cat aims to catch forever family’s attention

GRAYSLAKE – Gatsby says, “Best way to get attention? If you see people, start meowing while rolling around. This pretty much works every time for me. They pick me up and I rub against their face. I’m definitely not afraid to show my feelings and I’m told my showmanship is pretty neat. So you know what you need to do, right?”

Gatsby is about a year old, neutered, up to date on shots, tested negative for feline leukemia, FIV and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.