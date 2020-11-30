Sections
Sign In
Sign In
Subscribe
Print Subscriber? Activate Now
Contact Us
Lake County Journal
(Opens in new window)
Digital Account
Print Account
Contact Us
News - Lake County
Local News
(Opens in new window)
Sports - Lake County
Lake County Prep Sports
Bears
Friday Night Drive
A&E
(Opens in new window)
Lake County Opinion
Coronavirus
(Opens in new window)
Online Newspaper
(Opens in new window)
Starved Rock Country
(Opens in new window)
Obituaries
(Opens in new window)
Sponsored
(Opens in new window)
Jobs
(Opens in new window)
Wheels
(Opens in new window)
Real Estate
(Opens in new window)
Classified
(Opens in new window)
Public Notices
Shaw Media Marketing
(Opens in new window)
Deals
(Opens in new window)
Local Events
Historical Archive
(Opens in new window)
Shaw Careers
(Opens in new window)
December 29, 2022
News
Prep Sports
Bears
Online Newspaper
Obituaries
Local Events
Best Of The Fox
The First Hundred Miles
more
Forms (LCJ)
November 30, 2020 at 8:25 am CST
Celebration Announcement