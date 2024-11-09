Thank you letters to Kendall County veterans:

Steve Kurtz: Thank you to Air Force Veteran, Steve Kurtz. He served in the Air Force for seven and a half years with a rank of E4 Sergeant. During his time, he worked in Airfield Management and was stationed in both California and Illinois.

We are thankful for his service. We know that he takes great pride in the time he spent serving our country and that his time in the Air Force helped form who he is. He is a man with great integrity, deep faith and service and love for others.

We love you Dad/Grandpa,

Your family

Selena Kurtz

Bruce Wayne Yount: All gave some, some gave all. You gave half of your foot and your time and noble service. Thank you. God Bless America and all our Veterans, living and deceased. Betty A. Sellen

Matthew E. Hettinger: To our son, Matt, thank you for your service! We are so proud of you and love you!

Love,

Mom and Dad

Enes Hettinger

Robert Alan Furr: Dear Dad,

Thank you for your service. Thank you for leaving safety and going there. Thank you for being a guard [and] protector. Thank you for serving your country and doing your duty. Amy Kuczkowski

Joseph T. Sutton: Thank you for the sacrifices you have made for our country and the sacrifices you make everyday for our family. Despite everything you’ve been through, you strive everyday to make yourself better. I am thankful everyday for you. God kept you alive for us.

Love,

Paula, Serena, Abby, Addy and Coco

Paula Sutton