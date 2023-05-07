Gretchen Wheatley builds self-confidence in preschool students at Oswego SD308′s Brokaw Early Learning Center

A morning in Gretchen Wheatley’s classroom is a whirlwind of activity, as students explore their world with games, puzzles, toys and each other.

Wheatley greets each student at the door as they enter the classroom, store their ubiquitous backpack in a personal space and get right down to some serious playtime.

“It’s a play-based curriculum, with math, science and literacy built into the plan,” said Wheatley, a preschool and special education teacher at Brokaw Early Learning Center in Oswego.

Wheatley’s students, ages 3 to 5, are learning how to learn.

“The goal is for them to have confidence and prepare how to be learners,” Wheatley said. “I want them to know they are capable.”

The initial playtime is designed to get the young minds thinking about possibilities and working with each other.

“Preschool is a very experimental time. We work on solving social problems,” Wheatley said. “The most important goal is to get everyone to be as independent as they can be.”

After graduating from Wheaton North High School in 1994, Wheatley went to Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington as a music education voice major.

“I always knew I wanted to do something in teaching,” Wheatley said.

A couple of years later, Wheatley decided that she would have more teaching opportunities if she changed her area of study, and transferred to Bradley University in Peoria.

Wheatley graduated cum laude in 1999 with a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education and an endorsement in special education. But the change in majors didn’t mean Wheatley had to forego her musical training.

“As a preschool teacher I get to sing every day,” she said.

More recently, Wheatley received her master’s degree in English language learning from Western Governors University in Utah.

After teaching at schools in Wheaton and Naperville, followed by a number of years off to start a family, Wheatley returned to the classroom as a substitute teacher with Oswego SD308 in 2014.

Three years later, Wheatley joined the staff at Brokaw as a special education preschool teacher.

Preschool teacher Gretchen Wheatley's classroom is filled with toys, games, puzzles and books and arranged into play areas for the students. (Mark Foster)

She writes evaluation reports and then creates and implements individual education plans for special education students.

Wheatley’s morning group is a “blended” class of students, some of them with developmental delays or autism. For some of these students, Wheatley uses a ‘touch chat” computer tablet to augment and assist in communication.

All of the students get plenty of individual attention from their teacher.

This is made possible in part by teaching assistants Deanna Selvig and Lynn Lumbert, occupational therapist Lindsey Brown and bilingual resource teacher Gabriela Cervantes, all of whom were helping Wheatley in the classroom on a recent morning.

Wheatley’s colleagues say she just has a way with the students.

“She’s very easy going and loves the kids,” Cervantes said. “She’s very creative with them.”

The classroom is a fun house of toys, games and books, with the space neatly arranged and divided into areas that make the students feel right at home.

There’s even a special corner for young ones to sit comfortably and compose themselves when they might be having a bad day.

“We teach them how to deal with mistakes and solve problems,” Wheatley said.

Wheatley sees not only potential in her students but abilities that they can put to use right now.

“People underestimate what children their age can do on their own. They can come up with their own solutions,” Wheatley said, adding that the key is to give students the confidence to do so.

Wheatley plays along with her students, leading them in a thinly disguised exercise routine as the day gets started. Later, during recess at the school’s outdoor playground, Wheatley gives students a push on the swings.

When students work and play together, clean up after themselves and don’t hesitate to reach for a game or toy, Wheatley knows they are learning.

“They aren’t stifled by anything at this age,” Wheatley said. “I just love that they are taking ownership of the classroom.”