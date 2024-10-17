Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Adrianna Larsen, Newark, volleyball, senior

Name: Adrianna Larsen

School: Newark, senior

Sport: Volleyball

Why she was selected: Larsen had 13 kills and eight digs in Newark’s win over Hinckley-Big Rock to win the Norsemen’s eighth straight Little Ten Conference tournament championship.

She was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

What’s it mean to keep the tournament streak going?

Larsen: I would have to say that the winning aspect for me isn’t what really matters. I feel like it’s the experience I get to have with my team and coaches. Not that I don’t enjoy winning, because I absolutely love it. I just think having fun is the most important thing.

How is the season going otherwise?

Larsen: The season is going really well and although there has been upsetting losses, I think our team has really good chemistry on and off the court.

How did you get started in volleyball? Have you played other sports?

Larsen: I started playing club volleyball when I was in sixth or seventh grade. In elementary school we had intramurals for a two-week span. So at that time I joined volleyball, which I later fell in love with, along with the other sports soccer, basketball and cross country.

Who would you say is your funniest teammate?

Larsen: Gwen Friestad I think is my funniest teammate.

What restaurant would your team go to celebrate a win, and what would you order?

Larsen: I think if our team had to pick a restaurant to go celebrate at, it would most likely be McDonald’s. I would order a six-piece kids happy meal.

What place in the country or world have you never been to but would like to visit?

Larsen: I have never been out of the country, so any place outside of the U.S. would be really interesting to visit.

Do you have a favorite TV show or movie?

Larsen: I have a tie between “Santa Clarita Diet” and “Dexter” as my favorite TV show and favorite movie is “Avatar 2.”