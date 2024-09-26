Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Lukas Kleronomos, Yorkville, soccer, senior

Name: Lukas Kleronomos
School: Yorkville, senior
Sport: Soccer
Why he was selected: Kleronomos scored two goals, including the tying goal with 46 seconds left, and assisted a third goal as the Foxes rallied from a three-goal deficit to tie Oswego 4-4.
He was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.
Your team is off to a great start to the season so far. What’s been the key to your success and how do you keep it going?
Kleronomos: I think all the coaches and players get along well. Having great connections within the team has been crucial to our success. We all share motivation to have a successful season, and plan on making this Yorkville’s best season yet.
That tying goal against Oswego, have you ever had a goal like that so late in a game?
Kleronomos: I had a similar situation in my junior season in a game against Somonauk in the final minutes of the game, but never quite as late as the Oswego goal.
What goals do you have for the season, as a team and individual?
Kleronomos: I think a big goal for the team is to have a longer run in the playoffs. A goal for me that coincides with the team’s is to continue competing at a higher level.
How did you get into soccer? Have you played any other sports?
Kleronomos: My dad played soccer throughout college and started coaching me and my siblings at a young age. I played hockey growing up, but I knew that soccer was always my favorite sport.
What’s your favorite subject in school?
Kleronomos: I enjoy business-related classes the most.
What’s a restaurant your team would go to celebrate a big win, and what would you order?
Kleronomos: Buffalo Wild Wings. After every big win the team always goes out to BDUBS. My go to order is 15 chipotle bbq traditional wings and a large fry.
Do you have a favorite TV show or movie?
Kleronomos: My favorite movie of all time would have to be between “War Dogs” and “The Wolf of Wall Street.”