Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Camryn Carter, Yorkville, volleyball, sophomore

Name: Camryn Carter

School: Yorkville, sophomore

Sport: Volleyball

Why she was selected: Carter had 15 kills and four digs in a three-set win over Lincoln-Way West.

She was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

Your team is off to a strong start. What’s been the key?

Carter: The key is to work together and build trust by getting to know each other on and off the court.

How has the transition from JV to varsity gone?

Carter: Going from JV to varsity has been made easier since the people are so welcoming. It was a little scary at first but that goes away quickly.

What goals do you have for the season, either individual or team wise?

Carter: An important goal for myself is to get more aggressive and confident on the court. I need to learn to be not so self conscious and just go for it.

What is your favorite pregame meal?

Carter: Jimmy John’s is always a favorite. We get them as a team which just makes bonding so much easier.

What’s your favorite class at school?

Carter: My favorite class at school is math because it just comes so easy and when it comes easy it is just fun and a simple flex.

Have you played other sports? What do you like most about volleyball?

Carter: I have played basketball, softball and a little bit of soccer. None of those have ever compared to volleyball. It started with my cousins and both my sisters both played it. My family has always been athletic and volleyball is a quick and exciting sport. It is my favorite because it’s so fast and once you get a good play and get to celebrate it with your friends and teammates it is like no other.