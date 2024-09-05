Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Brook Ekwinski, Yorkville, flag football, junior

Name: Brooke Ekwinski

School: Yorkville, junior

Sport: Flag football

Why she was selected: Ekwinski was 10-for-15 for 170 yards and four touchdowns in a 25-0 win over Joliet West as the Foxes improved to 2-0 on the season.

She was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

What made you decide to come out for flag football. Had you played football before?

Ekwinski: One of the main reasons I decided to join was because many of my friends were playing too. I really wanted to have fun and try something new.

Did it take some time to adjust to the game and learn the rules?

Ekwinski: Having never played football before, it took some time to learn the rules. I made a few mistakes adjusting, but I’m getting the hang of it now.

What do you like about the sport?

Ekwinski: I love that there is no pressure, you just go out and play, doing your best because it is a brand new experience.

It seems like the sport has caught on at Yorkville. What have you noticed?

Ekwinski: Within the team I have noticed that most people genuinely want to be there. We all enjoy being a part of this team.

So I think you’re playing quarterback. How did you end up at that position?

Ekwinski: Quarterback wasn’t my initial choice, but after practicing I really started to enjoy it. I’m so glad I decided to give it a shot.

Are you surprised at all at the team’s early success?

Ekwinski: Heading into the games, I wasn’t sure how we compared to the other teams. But so far I’m proud of everyone and the way we have been playing.

I know you play softball too. Any other sports you’ve played?

Ekwinski: I have done basketball, track and every other elementary school intramural.

So with school starting...did you go on any fun vacations this summer?

Ekwinski: Yes, I went to Puerto Rico with my family this summer!