Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Jaelynn Anthony, Oswego, softball, sophomore

Name: Jaelynn Anthony

School: Oswego, sophomore

Sport: Softball

Why she was selected: Anthony struck out nine in a 13-2 win over Plainfield South, hit two three-run home runs and had six RBIs in a 14-4 win over Plainfield East and struck out six and allowed zero earned runs over six innings in a 2-1 loss to Lincoln-Way East.

She was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

You’ve had a great season both with the bat and pitching. Anything in particular you’re most proud of?

Anthony: My goal this year has been to improve my stats from last year and to hit 68 mph in pitching, which I have accomplished thanks to the help of my pitching coach Jill Waldron. I am also proud of leading my conference in strikeouts and having the second lowest ERA. For batting I’ve already beat my seven home runs from last year, I’m currently at nine. Lastly, I strive to support my team anyway I can whether in the circle or in the box and I like to think I’m doing so.

How did you get started playing softball?

Anthony: My neighbor/friend was playing in our local rec league (OBSA) and asked me to come join because she thought it would be fun!

You seem to be really enthusiastic and energetic playing the game. Where does that come from?

Anthony: Like everyone always says when talking about me...”Jae’s just Jaelynn.” I’ve always played loose and my best when I am my goofy self and having fun. If people try to push me too serious it never ends well for me. I’ve always been a positive and energetic person with a lot of love for the game of softball and my teammates! For people that don’t know me it might be a bit much, but for those who do know me it would be weird if I wasn’t goofy.

Did you ever play any other sports? What about softball stuck?

Anthony: I first tried dance, then gymnastics, basketball and then softball. I had fun at all of them but I definitely found my natural talent in softball. Plus, my mom always played. Both my parents played college sports, so being an athlete came natural.

Do you have any game day routines or superstitions?

Anthony: I always listen to music before a game to boost my mood and I always put my socks on first. I also tend to talk about and to myself in the third person.

Do you have any players at the next level you love to watch?

Anthony: I love to watch Ashley Miller from Northwestern and Tiare Jennings from Oklahoma.

Outside of softball – what’s your favorite TV show or movie?

Anthony: I love to watch “Grey’s Anatomy” and for a movie “Moana.”