Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Bode Bregar, Oswego East, baseball, senior

Name: Bode Bregar

School: Oswego East, senior

Sport: Baseball

Why he was selected: Bregar pitched a complete-game one-hitter with eight strikeouts in a 1-0 win over defending Ohio state champion Kenston.

He was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

I know I asked you previously, but how good was it to get a great bounce-back start from your first outing against a good team?

Bregar: It was great to get back on track against a team like that, for me pitching and for the team as a whole.

How important is locating your slider to your success in that start and other starts?

Bregar: It plays a big part, but locating my other pitches and getting ahead in the count is just as important. I’ve developed a great rhythm with my catcher and pitching coach which allows us to be on the same page during games.

What do you feel is your best pitch? What’s in your repertoire?

Bregar: I feel like my slider is my best pitch because of the different locations I can throw it, and the different shapes I can get on it. My pitches are fastball, slider, changeup and curveball.

Do you have a baseball superstition?

Bregar: I do the same hour-long warmup before every time I pitch, while listening to the same playlist in order during the warmup. I also have a mango Fast Twitch energy drink before every start.

Is there a pitcher at the next level that you enjoy watching as a pitcher?

Bregar: I love watching Trevor Bauer because of the way he commands his pitches and the way he takes his warmup and recovery so seriously. I also love his mound presence and the way he attacks hitters.

Do you have a favorite baseball movie, or any movie for that matter?

Bregar: My favorite baseball movie is “The Sandlot.” I watched it a lot as a kid.

What’s your plans after high school?

Bregar: My plans after high school are to play baseball for the next four years at Loras College, where I will double major in finance and sports management.