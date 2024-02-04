Boys wrestling: Yorkville Christian captures IHSA Class 2A Crystal Lake Central Regional

CRYSTAL LAKE – Yorkville Christian didn’t care if the odds were stacked against it this season.
The Mustangs lost five placers from last season’s IHSA individual state tournament, six state qualifiers and nine seniors after finishing second at last season’s Class 1A IHSA dual team state tournament. A move up to Class 2A this season only made things more interesting for the Mustangs.
Yorkville Christian showed just how well it could adapt at Saturday’s Class 2A Crystal Lake Central Regional, winning the team regional and having three individual champions.
“I’m jacked,” Yorkville Christian coach Mike Vester said about his team’s success Saturday. “I told my coaches, if we can pull it off with this young crew and most of them are coming back, going up to 2A, great competition here and if we can sneak through the team sectional and make it to state, that would be an unbelievable accomplishment.”
Yorkville Christian took the regional crown with 190 points. Crystal Lake Central (160) placed second, Plano (110) took third, Morris finished fourth (103) and Prairie Ridge (97 placed fifth. Burlington Central (94), Crystal Lake South and Kaneland (75) rounded out the team scoring.
The Mustangs had three other top-three placers qualify for the Class 2A Sycamore Sectional on Saturday, Feb. 10 while the Mustangs qualified as a team to the Class 2A Rochelle Dual Team Sectional on Feb. 20.
Aiden Larsen was the first winner of the day for the Mustangs when he won his match of top-five ranked wrestlers against PR’s Jake Lowitzki at 113 pounds. Larsen hung on to an early 2-0 lead and won 5-0. Ty Edwards (132) and Robby Nelson (157) each won their weights while Jackson Allen (175) took second and Tristan Gleason (126), Grason Johnson (138) and Garrett Tunnell (285) each took third to advance to the sectional tournament.
Saturday felt like an important moment for the Mustangs’ Larsen, one of the team’s returning captains. He thought winning a team regional and his own regional was the right start, but he knows there’s plenty of work left to be done.
“It’s always a great thing,” Larsen said. “Step one is complete, we’ve got two more to go next week.”
Plano’s Prince Amakiri took an important lesson from his match at 190 against Crystal Lake Central’s Cayden Parks. While Amakiri couldn’t come back to win, he forced the match to a 12-11 score in the final seconds.
The Reapers’ Antoine Gilford (138) and Caiden Ronning (150) each took second while Shane Downs (106), Trevion Gilford (144), Luis Ballesteros (157), Timmy Young (165) and Apollo Gochis (175) each took third.
While Amakiri would’ve liked to have won the match, he knows lessons from Saturday could help him advance in the tournament.
“I felt like that was a good look for me,” Amakiri said, “So I can see how much better I’ve gotten. I think I’m going to do well at sectionals too.”
Kaneland’s Kamron Scholl didn’t have to work too hard to advance and keep his undefeated record at 120 intact. He won both of his first two matches by fall and then won the regional title by medical forfeit to improve to 43-0.
Alex Gochis also advanced for Kaneland after taking second at 126.
Despite the relatively easy road, Scholl remained focused on what he needed to do to improve.
“I definitely need to put the work in this week and get the flaws away,” Scholl said. “Just try to perfect everything, do well so I make it to state.”
Class 2A Crystal Lake Central Regional Placers (Top-3 advance to sectional tournament)
106
First: Owen Sater, Morris
Second: Jackson Marlett, Burlington Central
Third: Shane Downs, Plano
113
First: Aiden Larsen, Yorkville Christian
Second: Jake Lowitzki, Prairie Ridge
Third: Brock Claypool, Morris
120
First: Kamron Scholl, Kaneland
Second: Brandon Anderson, Morris
Third: Payton Ramsey, Crystal Lake Central
126
First: Mikey Meade, Prairie Ridge
Second: Alex Gochis, Kaneland
Third: Tristan Gleason, Yorkville Christian
132
First: Ty Edwards, Yorkville Christian
Second: Doug Phillips, Burlington Central
Third: Carter Skoff, Morris
138
First: Austin Lee, Burlington Central
Second: Antoine Gilford, Plano
Third: Grason Johnson, Yorkville Christian
144
First: Tyler Semlar, Morris
Second: Brett Campagna, Crystal Lake Central
Third: Trevion Gilford, Plano
150
First: Alessio Pezzella, Crystal Lake Central
Second: Caiden Ronning, Plano
Third: John Isaac Gray, Yorkville Christian
157
First: Robby Nelson, Yorkville Christian
Second: Xander York, Prairie Ridge
Third: Luis Ballesteros, Plano
165
First: Johan Chavez, Burlington Central
Second: Tyler Porter, Crystal Lake Central
Third: Timmy Young, Plano
175
First: Caden Casimino, Crystal Lake South
Second: Jackson Allen, Yorkville Christian
Third: Apollo Gochis, Plano
190
First: Cayden Park, Crystal Lake Central
Second: Prince Amakiri, Plano
Third: KC Brichta Bachar
215
First: Tommy McNeil, Crystal Lake Central
Second: John Fallaw, Prairie Ridge
Third: Dominic Ariola, Crystal Lake South
285
First: Andy Burburija, Crystal Lake South
Second: Walter Pollack, Prairie Ridge
Third: Garrett Tunnell, Yorkville Christian