Boys wrestling: Yorkville Christian captures IHSA Class 2A Crystal Lake Central Regional

CRYSTAL LAKE – Yorkville Christian didn’t care if the odds were stacked against it this season.

The Mustangs lost five placers from last season’s IHSA individual state tournament, six state qualifiers and nine seniors after finishing second at last season’s Class 1A IHSA dual team state tournament. A move up to Class 2A this season only made things more interesting for the Mustangs.

Yorkville Christian showed just how well it could adapt at Saturday’s Class 2A Crystal Lake Central Regional, winning the team regional and having three individual champions.

“I’m jacked,” Yorkville Christian coach Mike Vester said about his team’s success Saturday. “I told my coaches, if we can pull it off with this young crew and most of them are coming back, going up to 2A, great competition here and if we can sneak through the team sectional and make it to state, that would be an unbelievable accomplishment.”

Yorkville Christian took the regional crown with 190 points. Crystal Lake Central (160) placed second, Plano (110) took third, Morris finished fourth (103) and Prairie Ridge (97 placed fifth. Burlington Central (94), Crystal Lake South and Kaneland (75) rounded out the team scoring.

The Mustangs had three other top-three placers qualify for the Class 2A Sycamore Sectional on Saturday, Feb. 10 while the Mustangs qualified as a team to the Class 2A Rochelle Dual Team Sectional on Feb. 20.

Aiden Larsen was the first winner of the day for the Mustangs when he won his match of top-five ranked wrestlers against PR’s Jake Lowitzki at 113 pounds. Larsen hung on to an early 2-0 lead and won 5-0. Ty Edwards (132) and Robby Nelson (157) each won their weights while Jackson Allen (175) took second and Tristan Gleason (126), Grason Johnson (138) and Garrett Tunnell (285) each took third to advance to the sectional tournament.

Saturday felt like an important moment for the Mustangs’ Larsen, one of the team’s returning captains. He thought winning a team regional and his own regional was the right start, but he knows there’s plenty of work left to be done.

“It’s always a great thing,” Larsen said. “Step one is complete, we’ve got two more to go next week.”

Plano’s Prince Amakiri took an important lesson from his match at 190 against Crystal Lake Central’s Cayden Parks. While Amakiri couldn’t come back to win, he forced the match to a 12-11 score in the final seconds.

Crystal Lake Central’s Cayden Parks tries to get out of the grasp of Plano’s Prince Amakiri during the 190-pound championship match at the Class 2A Crystal Lake Central Regional on Saturday. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

The Reapers’ Antoine Gilford (138) and Caiden Ronning (150) each took second while Shane Downs (106), Trevion Gilford (144), Luis Ballesteros (157), Timmy Young (165) and Apollo Gochis (175) each took third.

While Amakiri would’ve liked to have won the match, he knows lessons from Saturday could help him advance in the tournament.

“I felt like that was a good look for me,” Amakiri said, “So I can see how much better I’ve gotten. I think I’m going to do well at sectionals too.”

Kaneland’s Kamron Scholl didn’t have to work too hard to advance and keep his undefeated record at 120 intact. He won both of his first two matches by fall and then won the regional title by medical forfeit to improve to 43-0.

Alex Gochis also advanced for Kaneland after taking second at 126.

Despite the relatively easy road, Scholl remained focused on what he needed to do to improve.

“I definitely need to put the work in this week and get the flaws away,” Scholl said. “Just try to perfect everything, do well so I make it to state.”

Class 2A Crystal Lake Central Regional Placers (Top-3 advance to sectional tournament)

106

First: Owen Sater, Morris

Second: Jackson Marlett, Burlington Central

Third: Shane Downs, Plano

113

First: Aiden Larsen, Yorkville Christian

Second: Jake Lowitzki, Prairie Ridge

Third: Brock Claypool, Morris

120

First: Kamron Scholl, Kaneland

Second: Brandon Anderson, Morris

Third: Payton Ramsey, Crystal Lake Central

126

First: Mikey Meade, Prairie Ridge

Second: Alex Gochis, Kaneland

Third: Tristan Gleason, Yorkville Christian

132

First: Ty Edwards, Yorkville Christian

Second: Doug Phillips, Burlington Central

Third: Carter Skoff, Morris

138

First: Austin Lee, Burlington Central

Second: Antoine Gilford, Plano

Third: Grason Johnson, Yorkville Christian

144

First: Tyler Semlar, Morris

Second: Brett Campagna, Crystal Lake Central

Third: Trevion Gilford, Plano

150

First: Alessio Pezzella, Crystal Lake Central

Second: Caiden Ronning, Plano

Third: John Isaac Gray, Yorkville Christian

157

First: Robby Nelson, Yorkville Christian

Second: Xander York, Prairie Ridge

Third: Luis Ballesteros, Plano

165

First: Johan Chavez, Burlington Central

Second: Tyler Porter, Crystal Lake Central

Third: Timmy Young, Plano

175

First: Caden Casimino, Crystal Lake South

Second: Jackson Allen, Yorkville Christian

Third: Apollo Gochis, Plano

190

First: Cayden Park, Crystal Lake Central

Second: Prince Amakiri, Plano

Third: KC Brichta Bachar

215

First: Tommy McNeil, Crystal Lake Central

Second: John Fallaw, Prairie Ridge

Third: Dominic Ariola, Crystal Lake South

285

First: Andy Burburija, Crystal Lake South

Second: Walter Pollack, Prairie Ridge

Third: Garrett Tunnell, Yorkville Christian