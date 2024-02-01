Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Yamilet Aguirre, Yorkville, wrestling, senior

Name: Yamilet Aguirre

School: Yorkville, senior

Sport: Wrestling

Why she was selected: Aguirre won the 125-pound championship at the Minooka Regional to become Yorkville’s first-ever regional champion. She was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Joshua Welge.

How did you feel about how you wrestled at regionals? What were your expectations going in? Were you familiar with the girls you competed against?

Aguirre: I feel I wrestled well with my heart out on the mat. I told myself I was going to be Yorkville’s first-ever regional champ and that’s what I did. A lot of the girls I wrestled against I had wrestled in the past so I knew it wasn’t going to be easy but I made sure to give each match everything I had in me.

How has the season gone otherwise?

Aguirre: The season has been going well. Our team is growing and I can see the improvement the girls are making in the wrestling room and how much they want it, so I have enjoyed pushing them and helping them achieve their goals.

How has girls wrestling evolved since you started competing at the high school level?

Aguirre: Girls wrestling has changed so much from being overlooked at to now being one of the fastest growing sports. A lot of girls are wanting to try it and it’s so great to see how the sport has helped so many young women become better athletes and versions of themselves.

How have you improved?

Aguirre: Wrestling has helped me improve physically and mentally. I can go through these challenges and be able to face them without breaking and telling myself I can’t accomplish my goals. So that has helped me all around.

You have a couple weeks before sectionals ... what will you be working on?

Aguirre: Right now I’m working on my cardio. I know sectionals won’t be a walk in the park. There will be girls there with the same amount of skill or even more. My strategy is to outlast them and break them by showing them I don’t get tired and I won’t stop until the ref blows the whistle.

Do you plan to compete in college? What are your college plans?

Aguirre: As for college, wrestling has been a huge part of my life and the decision to continue or to not has been something I’ve been contemplating a lot. I do love the sport and want to experience it at the college level, but then again I also want to focus on my studies and become my own person – not just the girl who wrestles.