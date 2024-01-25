Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Chance Lange, Sandwich, basketball, senior

Sandwich's Chance Lange splits two Sycamore defenders during their game in the Leland G. Strombom Holiday Tournament at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch)

Name: Chance Lange

School: Sandwich, senior

Sport: Basketball

Why he was selected: Lange scored 27 points in Sandwich’s 46-45 win over Woodstock North. He was chosen as the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his interview with Joshua Welge.

Was that 27-point game a career high? What stood out about that game that you were able to have that kind of success?

Lange: Yes, that is a career high for varsity. Really, my teammates just got me open shots and I hit them.

Your team seems to have really turned things around in January. What’s been the keys to it?

Lange: We have really come together over the past couple games and we are clicking now. It was hard in the beginning because we had four starters graduate from last season and even my role has changed. Now we are playing more as a team and young guys are stepping up in big ways.

Your team seems to really hang its hat on defense. What are the principles of your defense?

Lange: We pride ourselves on talking. That is easily the most important thing that we do, and when we do it there is good results. Another big thing is that we turn our defense into offense. We get a stop on defense and we just keep that energy going on the other side of the ball.

What are some goals for the rest of the season?

Lange: I know a team goal and a personal goal of mine is always winning a regional. We always joke last time we won a regional [Sandwich] coach [Kevin] Kozan wasn’t even born. Another personal goal is probably winning conference.

Do you plan to play at the next level? Do you know what your plans are?

Lange: I would definitely want to play at the next level. I don’t know for sure my plans yet but if an opportunity presented itself I would definitely consider it.

What’s your best athletic memory?

Lange: That is a hard question because there are so many. Last year there was a lot of good moments but getting second in a tough conference when we were picked last was a cool moment because we were doubted by everyone and proved a lot of people wrong.