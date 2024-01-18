Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Aubrey Lamberti, Oswego East, basketball, sophomore

Name: Aubrey Lamberti

School: Oswego East, sophomore

Sport: Basketball

Why she was selected: Lamberti matched a career-high with 23 points in Oswego East’s win over Plainfield South. She was chosen as the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Joshua Welge.

How do you feel about the team’s season so far?

Lamberti: I think we have improved so much and gotten better playing as a team. We worked very hard this summer and have worked very hard at practice which has shown in games. We are gaining a ton of experience and learning how to be successful. We have a lot of challenging games left on the schedule but we are going to do our best to continue to find a way to win games.

What areas of your game do you feel have really grown and developed this year? How did playing varsity as a freshman help you?

Lamberti: I have grown in my offensive game. I am more confident as a player and look to score more. Playing varsity as a freshman allowed me to see how the varsity level competes. It gave me a year under my belt, which really prepared me for this season and all the ways I can help the team be successful on both ends of the floor.

I heard you have some family members who also played basketball. What did you learn from them?

Lamberti: My dad played basketball in college and was a head boys high school basketball coach, so basketball has always been a part of my family. I learned a lot from him. He taught me the basics, how the game is played, and how I can help my team with and without the ball.

Do you play any other sports? When did you settle on basketball and why?

Lamberti: I also played soccer, softball and ran cross country up until eighth grade. I decided I wanted to focus on basketball as I entered high school. I love the game and wanted to put more time into being the best player I can be.

Do you have a favorite sports team or athlete, pro or college?

Lamberti: My favorite pro team is the Chicago Bulls. My family and I cheer for most of the Chicago teams (White Sox, Bears, Bulls and Blackhawks).

What’s your favorite TV show or movie?

Lamberti: My favorite TV show is Friends and my favorite movie is Murder Mystery.

What’s your favorite food or meal?

Lamberti: My favorite food is Italian beef sandwiches.