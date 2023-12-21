Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Ethan Essick, Oswego, wrestling, junior

Name: Ethan Essick

School: Oswego, junior

Sport: Wrestling

Why he was selected: Essick won the 150-pound championship as Oswego took second as a team at the Russ Erb Invitational at Glenbrook South. He was chosen as the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his interview with Joshua Welge.

Welge: What did it mean to win the championship? Have you won a tournament before?

Essick: Winning the championship means so much to me! It shows that all my hard work and dedication is paying off and how far I’ve come in the short time I’ve been wrestling. I’ve placed in several tournaments, including first at last year’s Bengal Fresh/Soph and IWCOA Regionals, and fourth place at IHSA Regionals.

Welge: Did any matches stand out?

Essick: The match that really stood out to me was the championship match because of the anticipation and not wanting to let my team down. My team was battling for first place at the tournament.

Welge: How has the start of the season gone otherwise?

Essick: The start of the season has gone really well. As a team we support each other in and out of the wrestling room. We are always pushing each other to be better. This helped me finish first place at this tournament, third place at the Chris Hruska Tournament and have a current record of 15-5. I couldn’t have achieved this without my teammates and the dedication of my coaches.

Welge: How did you get started in wrestling?

Essick: My dad tried to get me to wrestle when I was younger, but I wasn’t interested. My freshman year I played football and [Oswego wrestling] coach [Andrew] Cook encouraged me to try wrestling. Freshman year was my first time ever wrestling.

Welge: Have you played any other sports?

Essick: I played football my freshman and sophomore year, but then decided I wanted to focus on wrestling. I worked offseason with Coach Swanson through the Oswego Wrestling Club doing Freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling.

Welge: What are goals for the season?

Essick: My ultimate goal is to compete at the IHSA state tournament.

Welge: It being Christmas week ... what’s a gift you remember giving or receiving that stands out as memorable?

Essick: The gift I most remember giving is helping out at the Markus Wasmond Center for individuals with profound disabilities in Elgin. In 2012, my family organized a charity Christmas event for the residents each year. The local police offers would donate presents to the residents of the home. Our family and the officers would also provide lunch for the staff and families and help the residents open gifts. This has become an annual event through the police department.