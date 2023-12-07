Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Josie Larson, Plano, basketball, junior

Name: Josie Larson

School: Plano, junior

Sport: Basketball

Why she was selected: Larson scored 18 points in a win over Streator, had 27 points and nine rebounds in a win over Woodstock North and 11 points and 14 rebounds in a win over Rosary. The Reapers have won five straight games for the first time since 2018. She was chosen as the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Joshua Welge.

Welge: Your team is off to a great start with five wins in a row. What’s been the keys to your success?

Larson: I think everyone on the team is stepping up when we need them to and we have a great coaching staff to help us be prepared for these games.

Welge: You have personally put up some numbers in games this year. How do you feel your game has grown since last season?

Larson: This year I took a big step with mostly my confidence and enjoyment for the game.

Welge: Have you been surprised at all by the team’s success?

Larson: I think this team will continue to grow because of the chemistry we all have and all of us keep putting in the hard work.

Welge: What are some goals you have for this year?

Larson: Some goals this year are probably to just stay consistent and keep improving as a player.

Welge: Do you, or have you played any other sports?

Larson: I have played other sports with this year my first year of golf and BMX racing in the past.

Welge: Do you have a favorite sports team or player you like to watch?

Larson: I enjoy watching college basketball. My favorite team is probably Indiana.

Welge: Do you have a favorite TV show or movie?

Larson: My favorite movie is “Real Steel.”