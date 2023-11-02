Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Mia Jurkovic, Oswego, volleyball, junior

Name: Mia Jurkovic

School: Oswego, junior

Sport: Volleyball

Why she was selected: Jurkovic had six kills and seven digs in a regional final win over Plainfield North and nine kills in a semifinal win over Yorkville to win the Class 4A Plainfield North Regional title, Oswego’s first since 2011 as the Panthers added to their record win total. She was chosen as the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Joshua Welge.

Welge: What did it mean to be part of such a historic team?

Jurkovic: It means that we left our mark at OHS which is something bigger than just volleyball. It’s not just about the wins, although it is great, but the bond we’ve formed and the memories we’ve been created. This year grew our volleyball program tremendously and I am excited to see what comes in the future.

Welge: When did you realize the season and team could be this special?

Jurkovic: The passion and heart that [Oswego] coach [Gary] Mosley brings into every game and practice is something that makes this team so special because that energy really spread into each of us. When we had our first match we could tell that we were all playing as one team and we were communicating so well, anticipating each other’s moves, and lifting each other up, and as the matches went on you could tell that it was going to be a season to remember.

Welge: What is the biggest personal improvement you’ve made as a player?

Jurkovic: The biggest personal improvement I would have to say is being more comfortable in the front row, not being afraid to making smart plays instead of highlight plays all the time.

Welge: Do you, or have you played other sports?

Jurkovic: I am only playing volleyball now. I used to play soccer when I was little for about six or seven years. I also played a little badminton because my dad coached the girls team at Oswego East.

Welge: What’s a Halloween costume you remember and what’s your favorite kind of candy?

Jurkovic: One Halloween costume that I remember is when I was little, maybe 3 years old, I dressed up as a bumblebee. My absolute favorite candy is Kit Kats. Nothing else tops it for me.

Welge: What’s your favorite TV show or movie?

Jurkovic: My favorite TV show would have to be “The Summer I Turned Pretty” or “The Office.”

Welge: What’s the last book you read?

Jurkovic: The last book I read was Where Secrets Lie by Eva V. Gibson.