Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Sunny Weber, Sandwich, cross country, sophomore

Sandwich’s Sunny Weber took the win at the Rock River Run Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at Hoover Park in Sterling. (Alex T. Paschal)

Name: Sunny Weber

School: Sandwich, sophomore

Sport: Cross country

Why she was selected: Weber was the race winner at the Class 2A Kaneland Regional in 17 minutes, 35 seconds. She was chosen as the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Joshua Welge.

Welge: How did you feel about your race Saturday? Were you racing for a specific time, or were there other runners you were familiar with you were gauging yourself against?

Weber: I felt good about my race on Saturday, I wasn’t too nervous. My plan was to take it somewhat easy and not go all out.

Welge: What are some of the other highlights of your season?

Weber: A highlight for me this season would be getting a PR at [Peoria’s] Detweiller [Park] in 16:55.

Welge: Has your mindset changed going into races with all that you have accomplished in the last year? How has this season gone compared to last year’s?

Weber: I feel like my mindset has changed by trying not to stress too much about meets. I also try to tell myself that whatever happens, happens and this usually calms down my nerves. This season isn’t too much different from last year’s. My main priority now, however, is to make memories and have fun.

Welge: Is there anything specific you do to prepare for a race?

Weber: Before a race I always warm up with my team and I make sure to give them high-fives and encourage them before the race starts.

Welge: What are your goals for the rest of the season?

Weber: I hope to place in the top 3 or 5 at state, as well as hopefully getting a new PR.