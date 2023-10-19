Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Sidney Hamaker, Oswego, volleyball, junior

Oswego’s Sidney Hamaker goes up for a kill against Oswego East during a volleyball match at Oswego East High School on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Name: Sidney Hamaker

School: Oswego, junior

Sport: Volleyball

Why she was selected: Hamaker had seven kills, two blocks and two digs as Oswego beat Plainfield North 25-18, 25-18 to improve to 23-3, continue a record-breaking season and remain undefeated in conference matches. She was chosen as the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Joshua Welge.

Welge: This season has been a record-breaking one for Oswego volleyball. When did you realize it could be this special? What makes this team so good?

Hamaker: I honestly knew from the very first day of practice that this team was something special. Just seeing all of the talent that this team has, it was not hard to see the huge amount of potential this team has. I think the chemistry we have not only on the court but off the court is really what makes our team so good. We are all best friends and played with most of our team since seventh grade so we all know each other very well.

Welge: Your team is closing in on a conference title. What would winning that mean?

Hamaker: Winning the conference title would be a huge accomplishment for not only our team but our school since girls volleyball has never won conference before.

Welge: You play middle in club, I believe, but play outside hitter for Oswego. What’s the adjustment like to playing on the pin?

Hamaker: Playing on the pin is definitely different. I had to learn how to play defense which is something I do not do very often in club. Also the sets are much higher which means that I usually have more than one blocker on me so I have to be more creative in finding ways to score since I can’t just hit straight down every play like I could in the middle.

Welge: What made you choose Long Beach State for college?

Hamaker: I chose Long Beach because of the coaches and the atmosphere. I love the coaching style of the Long Beach head coach and it honestly reminded me of my club’s coaching style, which I love.

Welge: If you were not playing volleyball what sport do you think you’d play?

Hamaker: If I didn’t play volleyball I’d probably play tennis. Volleyball is really all I know but tennis seems like it would be a good time.

Welge: Is there an athlete, college or pro, that you look up to or like to watch?

Hamaker: I look up to one of the middles at the University of Texas, Asija O’Neal. In my opinion she is one of the best middles to ever play the game.

Welge: Do you have a favorite TV show or movie?

Hamaker: My favorite TV show is Criminal Minds.