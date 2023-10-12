Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Kodi Rizzo, Newark, volleyball, senior

Name: Kodi Rizzo

School: Newark, senior

Sport: Volleyball

Why she was selected: Rizzo had six kills and two blocks as Newark beat Indian Creek to win the Little Ten Conference Tournament championship. She also had eight kills, two blocks and four aces in a quarterfinal win over Leland and four kills, three aces and two blocks in a semifinal win over Earlville.

She was chosen as the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Joshua Welge.

Welge: Your team won the conference tournament for I believe the seventh straight year. What does that achievement mean to you?

Rizzo: This achievement still means the world to me. As a team we set goals to achieve each year and winning the conference tournament is always first on the list.

Welge: So obviously I know you a lot from softball. What it is about volleyball that you like?

Rizzo: Volleyball is a sport I play solely for fun. I’ve done it since I was younger at the Norsemen volleyball camps and have grown to truly love it. Plus, competing in volleyball is different from softball.

Welge: Besides those two, have you played any other sports?

Rizzo: I played basketball up until last year.

Welge: So you’re celebrating a big tournament, is there a place you’d go for a meal?

Rizzo: I would probably go to Chili’s to celebrate.

Welge: Do you have a sports athlete you really like to watch?

Rizzo: I love to watch Montana Fouts and Ashley Prange play softball.

Welge: What’s your favorite TV show or movie?

Rizzo: My favorite TV show is Friday Night Lights.

Welge: What’s the key to team success the rest of the season and into the playoffs?

Rizzo: The key to team success is staying together as one. This sport is a team sport for a reason and when we get down we can’t let it affect us. We all need to be positive and work together to be successful as one.