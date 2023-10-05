Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Christ Keleba, Plano, soccer, senior

Name: Christ Keleba
School: Plano, senior
Sport: Soccer
Why he was selected: Keleba had a goal, an assist and a penalty kick in Plano’s win over Johnsburg in the Kishwaukee River Conference Tournament, and had four goals and an assist in a win over Hinckley-Big Rock.
He was chosen as the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his interview with Joshua Welge.
Welge: That four-goal game, any goals stand out as memorable?
Keleba: A goal that stood out to me was the power shot I had from almost outside the box that the keeper wasn’t expecting.
Welge: The other win over Johnsburg in penalty kicks, how big of a win was that for the team? How did you guys get it done?
Keleba: That game was big for us, being down 2-0 in the first half and coming all the way back to tie. We just never gave up and played until the final whistle. Winning the penalty kicks was special.
Welge: Do you know how many goals you have scored this season?
Keleba: This year I have 19 so far.
Welge: I feel like last year was kind of a breakout season for your team and program. How has this year gone following up on that success?
Keleba: I feel like we continued to do what we had from last year, but are playing better and more together as a team.
Welge: Do you know what your plans are beyond high school? Do you think you’ll play soccer in college?
Keleba: My plan after high school is to go to to college and continue playing either soccer or basketball.
Welge: What are your team and individual goals for the rest of the season?
Keleba: Our team’s goal for the rest of the season is to continue playing the way we’ve been playing and win every game. A goal I have is to score more goals and finish the season off strong.