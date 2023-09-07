Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Simeion Harris, Sandwich, football, junior

Name: Simeion Harris
School: Sandwich, junior
Sport: Football
Why he was selected: Harris ran for 187 yards on 14 carries with two touchdowns in a 42-19 win over Peotone as Sandwich improved to 2-0 on the season going into its Sept. 8 game against rival Plano, which also sports a 2-0 record. He was chosen as the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his interview with Joshua Welge.
Welge: Your team is 2-0 and you have had two great games personally. What’s been the key to your success?
Harris: The key to our success is being disciplined, working together as one and just having fun.
Welge: What’s the excitement like for this week’s game with Plano?
Harris: The excitement is going to be great. It’s going to be a good game and a fun one.
Welge: Do you have a favorite sports team or athlete you like to watch?
Harris: No, I like to watch the Chiefs running back every now and then, because he is explosive, quick and strong.
Welge: Is there a musician or song you listen to to get hyped for a game?
Harris: I like to listen to any song that gets us hype and gets our minds right for the games, especially the home games, because that’s when we got a lot of people, and we’ve got to put on a show for them.
Welge: What do you eat for a game day meal?
Harris: Anything my mom cooks I will eat for the game day, like burgers or pizza.
Welge: Is there a sport you don’t play at school that you think you are good at?
Harris: Baseball, and I only say that because I played that when I was younger.