Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Waleed Johnson, Plano, football, senior

Name: Waleed Johnson
School: Plano, senior
Sport: Football
Why he was selected: Johnson ran for 254 yards on 20 carries with three touchdowns, and caught two passes for 70 yards and a go-ahead touchdown catch in the fourth quarter of Plano’s 33-20 win over Ottawa.
He was chosen as the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his interview with Joshua Welge.
Welge: Your team actually trailed in that game but had a big finish. What was the key? Did you say anything to your teammates when you were down?
Johnson: The key was just keeping a level head. When you are in situations like that, it is the best option. I did tell my team that we were not letting another loss happen and this game will not slip from our hands.
Welge: That touchdown catch sounded pretty sweet. What happened on that play?
Johnson: I knew we were in a tough situation so a big play was needed. My quarterback [Armando Martinez] gave me my route, and from there we just had to execute.
Welge: What are your goals for the season?
Johnson: My goals for this year are to surpass last year’s stats, win as many games as possible, take my team to the playoffs, as well as making the All-State team.
Welge: Do you have a favorite athlete or sports team you like?
Johnson: I am a Chicago Bears fan. That’s my favorite NFL team.
Welge: What’s a typical game day meal or snack beforehand, or to celebrate?
Johnson: My go-to snack to celebrate is chocolate chip cookies. I got to have them.
Welge: You play three sports. Is there a sport you tried growing up that you weren’t good at?
Johnson: Bowling. When I was growing up, the balls were all too heavy.
Welge: Who is a role model of yours?
Johnson: A role model of mine is Kobe Bryant.