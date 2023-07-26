New Kendall County associate judge selected

YORKVILLE – Lisa F. Accardi has been named as a new Kendall County associate judge.

Accardi was selected to replace Associate Judge Joseph Voiland, who is retiring.

An attorney since 2003, Accardi has a law practice in Kendall County.

Accardi is a graduate of John Marshall Law School and DePaul University, where she obtained her undergraduate degree in psychology.

The new judge joins the judiciary with the 23rd Judical Circuit, which covers Kendall and DeKalb counties.

Accardi will take the oath of office during a formal investiture ceremony on Aug. 2 at the Kendall County Courthouse.

“Lisa will be an excellent judge,” 23rd Circuit Chief Judge Bradley J. Waller said. “She has the demeanor and legal skills to serve the citizens of the 23rd Judicial Circuit in a competent manner. We are pleased to have her on the bench.”

Associate judges are selected by the elected circuit judges to serve four-year terms. Accardi was selected from a group of 16 applicants.