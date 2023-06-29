Luke Zook primed to shine as Yorkville’s playmaker

Yorkville junior Luke Zook flashed tremendous upside in his first year on varsity last fall.

As a sophomore, he was a big-time playmaker on defense and special teams, compiling 46 tackles, recording three interceptions, forcing a fumble and recovering a fumble.

On a team with several standout seniors that lost to Class 7A runner-up Batavia in the state quarterfinals, Zook was a key contributor. He recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown against Plainfield Central and had a pick-six against West Aurora.

Early this summer, Zook has picked up where he left off, turning in several highlight-reel plays in the St. Charles North 7-on-7 June 22.

“I learned a lot from last year,” Zook said. “I think football on the varsity level is a lot different than freshman level, just moves a lot faster. The speed of the game and how physical you have to be and making sure everyone is on the same page is a big difference.”

At 6-foot and 180 pounds, Zook is primed to help absorb the graduation loss of several college-bound players from the Foxes, who posted a 10-2 record last season. Also a standout wrestler, Zook said he understands the importance of teamwork and chemistry in order to make a successful run. His brother, Andrew Zook, was a two-way senior starter at offensive line and defensive line last season.

“You have to push your teammates and work together,” Zook said. “Throughout the year, you build a relationship with your teammates and by the end of the year, you want to hope that everyone works together.”

Zook, a safety who will play at running back or wide receiver this fall, is an integral player for the Foxes, according to his coach Dan McGuire.

“Last year Luke made some really big plays for us,” McGuire said. “He made a couple of big plays today (at St. Charles North) that kind of turned the tide for us. That’s the thing we’re going to rely on him this season, maybe when we have our backs to the wall, he’s a kid who will make a play and change the game for us.

“Luke will maybe play on offense, tailback as a freshman, maybe a wide receiver. He’s a really good athlete. We will try and get him on the field as much as we can.”

Yorkville quarterback Michael Dopart looks to pass the ball during a 7-on-7 football game against St. Charles North at St. Charles North on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Yorkville senior quarter Michael Dopart is ready to take the starting job after sharing snaps with Kyle Stevens last season.

“Last year was a good experience,” Dopart said. “I feel a lot more confident, but it helps me that we have a good group of receivers, running backs and offensive line. I’ve definitely worked on my footwork and getting the mechanics downs, plus also depending on how hard to throw the ball, where to throw the ball and seeing the defense and reading the defense.”

McGuire said Dopart is a highly intelligent quarterback, noting he has developed a solid relationship with him that should pay off in the fall. Dopart shined in the playoff opener against Libertyville, completing 7-of-13 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown in a 33-8 triumph.

“Michael steadily got better,” McGuire said. “He’s very intelligent and he’s not going to wow you with athleticism, but he’s very smart and savvy and just gets the game and he played in some really big impact games last year and in some tough situations. He got hit hard, but I respect his poise. He showed a lot in tough situations.

“Our relationship as a coach and quarterback has gotten better. He sees where I’m coming from. He also sees what I’m seeing. Instead of telling him where to throw the ball, I run the play and he’s making a decision on his own. He’s an awesome kid.”

After notching a double-digit win total for the first time since 1999, the Foxes are aiming for another big season in 2023.

“Our goal is always to take forward from what we did last year, and hold that bar little bit higher,” McGuire said. “I think our kids are accepting that challenge. I’m proud of our team for competing against some of the best teams in the state.”