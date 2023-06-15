Girls Soccer: 2023 Record Newspapers All-Area soccer team

Here is the Record Newspapers All-Area girls soccer team.
Grace Braun, Oswego, sophomore, midfielder: First-year varsity player scored 11 goals and had six assists, with goals against several top teams including Metea Valley, Oswego East, Waubonsie Valley, Plainfield South and Geneva.
“Very skilled on the ball and great vision to connect passes and through balls,” Oswego coach Gaspar Arias said.
Natalie Braun, Oswego, junior, midfielder/forward: Team MVP, all-conference and IHSA All-Academic award. “She is a great leader and has great character on and off the field,” Arias said. “She is one of the hardest working players. As a midfielder and striker she has scored some amazing goals. Her dedication and discipline for the sports has made her one of the best players in our program.”
Ryenn Foote, Plano, senior, goalkeeper: Reapers’ keeper finished the season with 273 saves in goal and had a save percentage of 81%. “She was the one player that almost every coach we played against made a comment about, saying she was a stud in goal,” Plano coach Ben Sperry said.
Anya Gulbrandsen, Oswego East, junior, forward: Wisconsin recruit is the repeat Record Newspapers Player of the Year. Gulbrandsen set a new Oswego East single-season record by scoring 30 goals and also had eight assists. Team MVP on Offense for second straight year, All-State and all-conference pick, Naperville Invite All-Tournament second team.
Lainey Hallick, Oswego, senior, defender: All-conference and honorable mention all-sectional pick, Hallick was Oswego’s leader on the back line for three years in a row. Missed half of the season and playoffs with torn ACL, but was still at every practice supporting the team.
”Her ability to defend, read plays and control the backline is remarkable,” Arias said. “Her vision on the field and anticipation of counter attacks is great. Her presence on the field as a team captain maintains teammates with a positive attitude and high intensity.”
Veronica Hamilton, Oswego East, senior, defender: All-conference and all-sectional honorable mention, Hamilton scored two goals with three assists. Earned the Team Wolf Award.
Anna Johnson, Oswego, senior, forward: Johnson broke program records for goals scored in a season with 45 this year and scored 117 goals for her three-year career. Johnson was named Most Valuable Forward, Team MVP, all-conference and all-sectional. Also received the IHSA Sportsmanship Award.
“Anyone that has seen Anna play knows how dangerous she is. Her skills and talent have helped us achieve our goals for the last three years,” Oswego coach Gaspar Arias said. “She continues to show her athleticism and abilities on the ball making her a very dangerous and difficult to mark forward.”
Brynn Messersmith, Yorkville, junior, midfielder/forward: All-sectional and all-conference pick scored two goals and had two assists.
Sam McPhee, Oswego East, senior, goalkeeper: Tiffin University commit had eight shutouts in goal. Team MVP Defense was all-conference pick and all-sectional honorable mention. Also scored four goals with one assist.
Emma Rosenthal, Oswego East, senior, defender: Team leader in assists with 12, Rosenthal also scored one goal. All-sectional and all-conference pick.
Erika Smiley, Oswego East, senior, midfielder: Iowa recruit scored seven goals and had eight assists.
Honorable mention
Lana Bomstad, Oswego East, junior, midfielder; Alexa Diaz, Plano, senior, forward; Ashley Gumm, Oswego East, freshman, midfielder; Peyton Johnson, Oswego, freshman, defender; Kendall Wayne, Yorkville, senior, defender; Gillian Young, Oswego, junior, midfielder.