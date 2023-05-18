Softball: Julia Hupp takes center circle as Yorkville blanks Oswego

YORKVILLE – Julia Hupp hasn’t had the exposure nor the amount of game time in the circle over as her classmate, Miami of Ohio Division I recruit Madi Reeves, has experienced.
But Hupp showed she’s plenty capable pitching in big games.
With Reeves (20-1) catching a rare day off in the circle and chasing down foul balls to her delight for most of the proceedings, Hupp produced a true pitching gem.
The Yorkville senior right-hander faced 23 batters (two over the minimum of 21), allowing two harmless singles while striking out 12 and retiring the last 14 batters she faced in leading the Foxes to a hard-fought, 1-0 victory over Southwest Prairie Conference West foe Oswego on Wednesday afternoon at Yorkville.
“I’ve had some opportunities to pitch behind Madi (Reeves) this season, starting at our spring trip to Alabama, and all I’ve wanted to do since then is to prove what a good pitcher I can be when I get the chance,” Hupp said. “Today I think I did that, building off a bunch of positive energy from my teammates and coaches beating a tough team like Oswego.”
Hupp (7-0) stayed perfect in the circle so far this year by mixing a great curveball with a slew of other fine pitches that helped give Yorkville (30-1, 16-0 SPCW) – the No. 4-ranked team in this weeks Illinois Coaches Association Class 4A poll – its 22nd consecutive victory since the Foxes’ only loss back on March 29 in Alabama.
“Julia pitched a phenomenal game, and I couldn’t have asked for a better performance from her,” Yorkville coach Jory Regnier said. “She doesn’t have very many reps on the season, but every time she’s been in the circle she’s done exactly what we’ve asked her to do.
“She led us today to our 30th win, and not many teams can say they’ve accomplished that. I’m so proud of her.”
Oswego (22-10, 10-5 SPCW) received fine pitching performances from freshman starter Jaelynn Anthony (4 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 2 K, 3 BB) and reliever Zoe Precup (2 IP, 1 H, 3 K, 1 BB). But the Panthers could register only two singles off the bats of Cori Kennedy and Marissa Moffett before Hupp was perfect in the circle throughout the final 4 2/3 innings.
“(Hupp) pitched a great ballgame, but we’re really happy with how we played against a very good ballclub,” Oswego coach Paul Netzel said. “We wanted to let them know that if we see them later in the year in the postseason that we’re capable of giving them a good game, and I think we showed that today. We hope we’ll get that chance.”
Hupp struck out seven during her first four innings of work, including the side in the Oswego third before her teammates gave her the only run support she’d need.
With two out in the bottom of the fourth, senior Katlyn Schraeder doubled off Anthony to the fence in right-center. Junior Jensen Krantz walked. Senior Abi Pool followed with a blistering full-count single to center that plated Schraeder for the only run of the contest.
“I wanted to get the runner in, because we were in such a tight game with Julia (Hupp) pitching so well,” Pool said. “I waited on a good pitch to hit, I got it, and I was happy to get the game-winner today for us.”
Hupp retired the Panthers in order during the fifth, sixth and the seventh with five more strikeouts as the Foxes concluded their amazing regular season.
“I do know that when I’m needed to pitch when Madi (Reeves) doesn’t that I can throw a good game like this one,” Hupp said. “We’ve got such a special season going on right now, and if my coaches want me to do it again in the playoffs, they know I’ll be ready and they can count on me.”