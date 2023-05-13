Softball: Sara Ebner’s big hit lifts Yorkville to thrilling win over Lockport, runs win streak to 19 straight

YORKVILLE – It’s Sara Ebner’s routine.

Between pitches the Yorkville senior shortstop steps out of the batter’s box, takes a low stride toward third and mimes her swing.

“I’m trying to focus on driving my back knee to the ground, because that’s what gives me power,” Ebner said. “It’s a mental thing, a reset.”

On Saturday, it helped power the Foxes to their most thrilling win of the season.

Ebner, a Wisconsin-Green Bay recruit, drilled a two-out double in the bottom of the sixth to score Kaitlyn Roberts and break up a scoreless game. Yorkville went on to beat visiting Lockport 1-0 for the Foxes’ 19th straight win.

“Once you get to your last at-bat, you know you’ve got to do something. The adrenalin is going, 0-0 game in the sixth,” Ebner said. “This is a huge win for us. Last year we lost to them. Us seniors knowing that, it’s Senior Day, we really wanted this win so badly.”

Miami of Ohio recruit Madi Reeves (18-1) struck out five in a two-hit shutout for Yorkville (27-1), out-dueling Lockport sophomore Kelcie McGraw, who struck out eight batters herself.

McGraw had retired 12 batters in a row until Roberts reached on a pop fly that dropped into a vacant spot in the infield with two out in the sixth.

That brought up Ebner, Yorkville’s cleanup hitter.

Ebner worked the count full against McGraw. And then she turned on a low and inside pitch and drove it to deep left, bringing home Roberts from first.

“I was looking for anything low. I did what I needed to do and looked for a pitch I could hit,” Ebner said. “Getting deep in the count doesn’t bother me at all. I keep the same approach. I know I’m an aggressive hitter no matter the count. If it’s a pitch I like I’m going to swing. Two strikes, shorten approach, try to make contact but still drive the ball as much as I can.”

The inning couldn’t have played out any better to Yorkville coach Jory Regnier, with speed on the bases with Roberts and her most experienced run producer at the plate in a pressure spot.

“She had a couple good swings on pitches before that,” Regnier said. “It was a matter of when, not if, I felt that she would get ahold of one.”

Ebner’s was one of just three hits allowed by McGraw, and the Foxes’ only really hard-hit ball of the day. Lockport coach Marissa Chovanec couldn’t have asked for much more.

“She threw a great game, had control, made one bad pitch,” Chovanec said. “That’s where you got to capitalize, and they did. Credit to their hitter.”

Chovanec credited her hitters for their approach against Reeves. Brooke Keltner singled and had a walk for the Porters (22-6).

“I think that’s a credit to our conference. We see some really good pitching a lot,” Chovanec said. “The kids adjusted their approach at the plate and did what we asked them to do.”

Reeves, coming off a 17-strikeout game against West Aurora that boosted her school-record career total to 827, routinely turns in double-digit strikeout games.

Not so Saturday.

Reeves’ command wasn’t quite pinpoint, with several pitches sailing high. And Lockport’s hitters made her work. But Reeves got the big outs when she needed them, none bigger than an inning-ending ground out when Lockport loaded the bases with two outs in the fourth.

“There are certain times that I know that I just have to trust my defense,” Reeves said. “They have my back and they know I have theirs. I just need to hit my spots and push through.”

Reeves, who walked three and allowed two hits, only allowed one baserunner after that fourth-inning jam.

“She did not cave, and neither did our defense,” Regnier said. “For a pitcher there is nothing more reassuring than that.”

The Foxes, too, didn’t buckle in an unfamiliar spot.

Yorkville, which has outscored opponents 225-47 this season, has played in just four one-run games. The Foxes remain unbeaten against Illinois opponents.

The timing of Saturday’s game couldn’t have been better, less than two weeks before the playoffs begin. Yorkville is the No. 1 seed in the Class 4A Oswego Sectional, Lockport the third seed in its own sectional.

“We want to play these tough teams. These are the teams that are making us better, putting us in positions and scenarios where there is pressure,” Regnier said. “Win, lose or draw, we need these games because these are the things we’re going to experience in the next coming weeks. I don’t care what our record is, how well we’re doing, it’s important to be in these situations.”