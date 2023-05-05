Softball notes: Led by three aces, 25-1 Newark poised for a return to Peoria

Kodi Rizzo gets it.
It is not every day that a softball team is blessed with three talented pitchers it can throw at teams. At a school the size of Newark no less?
Well, that is truly an extraordinary set of circumstances.
The Norsemen have pitching in spades with three girls – Kaitlyn Schofield, Rizzo and Taylor Kruser – who could be the ace pitcher on another team.
“We are definitely the one-in-a-million pitching staff,” Rizzo said. “A lot of teams have a solid pitcher or two. What we have is one in a million. I feel like we can dominate in our own way and shut teams down.”
Those three pitchers are one big reason why Newark is turning in quite an encore this spring, after a historic 2022 season.
A year after the Norsemen made their first state tournament appearance, taking fourth place in Class 1A, Newark is 25-1 and ranked No. 2 in Class 1A in the latest Illinois Coaches Association poll.
No surprise that Newark is here, with seven starters returning from the state team. Much of the core has been together for three seasons. And they’ve matched every expectation they have for themselves.
“I feel like we’re in a very similar place to where we were last year, with a lot more confidence and experience,” Schofield said. “We are more geared up and ready to go. So far, we have not played down to teams. We have all kept things going.”
Indeed, even the best softball teams take a loss here and there, given the nature of the sport. But to this point, Newark’s lone loss was 4-1 to Morris on April 18.
That pitching depth, in part, can be thanked for that remarkable consistency.
Schofield, who will play softball collegiately at the Cumberlands, an NAIA school in Kentucky, has posted an 11-0 record with a 0.93 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings. She also leads a Newark lineup that scores over 11 runs per game, hitting .538 with 17 extra-base hits, six homers, 38 RBIs and 49 runs scored.
Rizzo has posted a 6-0 record with a 0.91 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings. Kruser is 6-1 with a 2.33 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 30 innings.
“When one of us is down, we always have someone else to pick each other up,” Schofield said. “We do a good job of stepping up when other people need help.”
Those three pitchers don’t keep their defense too busy, collectively striking out almost two batters an inning. But Schofield and Rizzo both said that Newark’s defense is one area the team has made big strides.
“Our defense has done a tremendous job,” Schofield said. “Our pitchers strike out a lot of people, but when the ball is put in play the defense needs to make plays. This year we have done a good job of not being as surprised when the ball gets put in play.”
All three pitchers are also a big part of Newark’s high-scoring offense. Schofield leads the Norsemen in average, homers, RBIs and runs scored. Kruser is batting .517 with seven doubles, 24 RBIs and 36 runs scored and Rizzo is batting .406 with eight extra-base hits, 12 RBIs and 35 runs scored.
Not too many opponents have challenged Newark, with 15 of its 25 wins by 10 runs or more. But the Norsemen have answered the bell when they’re pushed.
On Thursday, Schofield struck out 13 in 11 innings pitched, and slugged two solo home runs in Newark’s 3-2, 11-inning win over Herscher.
“It’s no secret that people are out there for us,” Schofield said. “We hear it before every game, we heard it before the Somonauk game. Every team is talking about that they want this one.”
“We have a big target on our back,” Rizzo added. “We have to focus on each game and play our best.”
Newark’s target, clearly, is a return to Peoria.
The Norsemen host their own regional that starts in two weeks. A rematch with Ottawa Marquette, who Newark beat 8-6 in March, could loom in a sectional at Walther Christian.
“I think we’re in a good place both mentally and physically,” Rizzo said. “I feel all of us want it [a return to state] super bad. We know we can have it, and it’s in our reach. We’re not playing down to teams that put up a challenge to us. The game against Herscher proves it. We just kept fighting. We could have easily given up but we didn’t.”
Sandwich soph a ‘student of the game’
Sandwich pitcher Aubrey Cyr may just be a sophomore, but she’s proven to be a student of the game and wise beyond her years.
At the beginning of the season Cyr came to Sandwich coach Mattie McGuire, who calls pitches from the dugout, with a request: throw fewer fastballs.
There was method behind that madness.
“She hardly throws any fastballs throughout the entire game, maybe one or two,” McGuire said. “In her mind she knows that fastballs are more hittable even if spotted. And when they’re hit they won’t produce ground balls and pop ups. She focuses on throwing spin pitches. That’s her best chance of forcing pop ups and ground balls.”
It seems to have worked. In 81 innings this season, Cyr has struck out 106 batters while issuing just 11 walks. McGuire said that Cyr is good at studying batters before games, and reading spray charts to formulate the strategy behind her pitching.
“For a sophomore, yes, that is unique,” McGuire said. “You don’t have that opportunity at a younger level unless you’re on varsity. But being as experienced as she is, she plays for a good travel softball team, that has increased the pace of her growing into that role.”
McGuire said she’ll only calls fastballs on 3-0 counts, and sounds perfectly fine with it given how Cyr can control her spin pitches.
“She has such great manipulation of her pitches,” McGuire said. “Being able to throw those spin pitches against good hitters is always beneficial.”
Led by Cyr and a balanced lineup, Sandwich is 11-10 while playing in a very competitive softball league. The Indians picked up a huge 5-2 win over Kaneland Tuesday, with Cyr striking out six and allowing just one earned run.
Sandwich gets a rematch with Kaneland, and games with Plano and Newark in a busy upcoming week.
“It definitely has been the best season we have had in a long time,” McGuire said. “You can see it lifting their spirits up, being excited that they can hold their own in such a competitive conference. We have found such a good camaraderie.”
Home run #8 on the season to break the school record!!! @OHSPantherSB pic.twitter.com/uhKAxHiBJF— Corrin Kennedy (@corrinkennedyy) May 5, 2023
Kennedy breaks home record
Oswego’s Cori Kennedy, who hit three home runs in a game earlier this spring, put herself in the Oswego record books on Thursday. Kennedy’s eighth home run broke Oswego’s single-season home run record.