Softball notes: Finley Anderson breaks out in first year on varsity, sparks Oswego East’s recent win streak

Finley Anderson is new to the varsity softball scene, but she is no secret to the Oswego East coaching staff.
The Wolves junior missed all of her freshman season with a lateral meniscus tear. She returned last spring to play JV. Anderson has come to Oswego East’s camps, and also plays basketball.
“She’s been on the radar for a while,” Oswego East coach Sarah Davies said. “We have known of her ability, talent and athleticism. We’ve known what she’s capable of. It took her one year of JV to get into things.”
Anderson has arrived in a big way.
Anderson, in the last two weeks, is batting .588 with a .636 on-base percentage, with three doubles, two triples, a homer, 10 runs batted in and eight runs scored. She’s been a huge part of Oswego East’s current five-game winning streak.
“She is the hardest working athlete you’d ever meet,” Davies said. “She cares so much about the game and learning it. What has helped Finley is she is fantastic at reading what happens and adjusts as she goes. She has been able to adjust to different pitching and situations. She has a high average with runners in scoring position.”
The Wolves weren’t sure where Anderson fit in their lineup at the beginning of the season, as hitting off a machine and drills can only tell coaches so much. She started the season in the No. 9 spot as a second leadoff hitter. Davies knew Anderson had speed and could hit for power, and when the Wolves went on their Tennessee trip they moved her into the leadoff spot. More recently, Davies has moved Anderson to the power positions of fourth and fifth in the lineup.
“As she is slugging better I want to get her in those RBI positions,” Davies said. “She batted fourth on Thursday, has batted fifth. It’s figuring out the best spot between her power and ability. The middle of the lineup is looking like the better place for her.”
Senior center fielder Mia Corres is no secret to Oswego East’s opponents and continued to be a huge part of the Wolves’ success.
Corres hit .366 with a team-best 1.111 OPS as a sophomore, and was a third-team All-Stater last year while hitting a team-high .443 as a junior with 10 homers, 33 RBIs, 40 runs scored and 17 stolen bases.
“Pure consistency. She’s got stronger each year but she’s always been a power hitter,” Davies said. “I remember we played Lincoln-Way East her sophomore year and their coach was like ‘Where is she going next year’ and I was like ‘She’s a sophomore, coach.’ She shows her power consistently. You can hear coaches adjusting in the outfield every time she’s up to bat.”
Corres, who will be playing softball next year at Rose State College in Oklahoma, has been swinging a hot bat lately. She’s hitting .500 with a .632 and one double, two triples, a homer, eight RBIs and six runs scored over the last five games.
Against Romeoville, Corres opened things up after her team’s slow start with a triple to right-center and a three-run homer.
“Her bat has really lit it up in the last week and a half. She has been able to get some really clutch hits for us,” Davies said. “And she is so fast and so speedy, and smart on the bases. She will take care of any opportunity she gets on the bases.”
That speed and smarts serve Corres well in center field, where she is one of the best in the area, if not the state.
Corres commands her position, takes charge and has a powerful arm that Davies said she’s seen in few other center fielders. She’s been a huge benefit the last few years for an Oswego East pitching staff that features more pitch-to-contact types than high-strikeout girls.
“It absolutely has been a luxury the last few years, that nice consistency,” Davies said. “A pop-up goes out there, right and left-center, we know she’s going to get it. Yesterday she made a fantastic play on a fly ball to right-center, she caught it and without thinking threw to first base for a double play, right on the mark. You don’t see that forethought that often in players.”
Roberts on the move, hitting them out
Kaitlyn Roberts has been a catalyst for Yorkville’s offense over the last three years, frequently at the leadoff position with her speed and power combo.
The Wisconsin-Stevens Point commit hit .387 as a sophomore and .412 with a .491 on-base percentage and 34 runs scored last season. That continues to be the case, in a new spot in the order.
Roberts about a week ago was moved from leadoff to third, with Makenzie Sweeney moving up from the bottom of the lineup to leadoff. Roberts seems to have taken to it, with three home runs over Yorkville’s last six games. She homered in back-to-back games this week, but that’s not Roberts’ focus at the plate.
“Honestly my goal is to move runners, get RBIs, that’s all I care about,” Roberts said. “Home runs are an added plus.”
On the season Roberts is batting .345 with a .455 on-base percentage, with four doubles, three triples, four homers and 18 RBIs.
“Sweeney, she is great on the bases and gives us a different look at the beginning of the lineup. Roberts can hit for power and hit people in RBI situations,” Yorkville coach Jory Regnier said. “The top of the lineup, they’re going to be seeing the most at-bats, and [Roberts] is still going to be seeing a lot of at-bats at No. 3 which is what we want.”
Peak performances
Miami of Ohio commit Madi Reeves of Yorkville continued a stellar season this week with three wins in the circle. The highlight came on Monday, when she struck out 16 batters and retired all 21 batters she faced in a perfect game against Plainfield East. On the season Reeves has a 13-1 record with a 0.58 earned run average and 180 strikeouts.
Oswego freshman Jaelynn Anthony is showing herself to be a pitcher with great potential – but she clearly can get it done with the bat, too. On Wednesday she hit for the cycle in a win over Plainfield Central, driving in six runs. The next day, Anthony tossed a four-hit shutout with four strikeouts and homered for the lone run of the game in a 1-0 win over Joliet West.