Softball: Kayla Kersting, Yorkville bats blast past Oswego

OSWEGO – Kayla Kersting creates a different kind of contact when her bat meets ball.
Just ask Yorkville coach Jory Regnier.
Regnier, from her vantage point in the third-base box, has had some close encounters with the damage her freshman catcher can inflict.
“She hits the ball very hard. It’s kind of scary,” Regnier said. “I’ve taken a few shots over there by third base. Just good hitting.”
Regnier’s Foxes put on an awesome hitting display Tuesday, with three home runs in one inning. Kersting did not participate in that exhibition, but nobody hit the ball harder. Kersting had two ringing doubles as part of a 3-for-4 day and drove in three runs in Yorkville’s 13-1, five-inning win over host Oswego in the Southwest Prairie West game.
Kersting, who hits second in Yorkville’s lineup, delivered a booming RBI double to right-center in the second inning for a 4-0 lead. Two innings later, she hit a low missile that looked like it was ticketed to go through the center-field fence, bringing in two runs in an eight-run fourth inning.
Making hard contact the opposite way is apparently no accident from Kersting, who broke down her swing afterward.
“I’m really focusing on getting my knob over the second baseman’s head, really just trying to get my arms over the plate and staying disciplined and hitting the ball hard,” Kersting said. “I just feel like it’s part of my bat level, trying to focus on hitting it hard and staying through the ball.”
Kaitlyn Roberts hit a two-run homer, Jensen Krantz a three-run shot and Lily Myers a solo shot during Yorkville’s eight-run fourth. Makenzie Sweeney and Sara Ebner each had two singles and scored two runs for Yorkville (17-1, 5-0).
That was more than enough offense for Miami of Ohio recruit Madi Reeves, who struck out 12 a day after throwing a 16-strikeout perfect game. The Foxes scored two runs in the first, two in the second and one in the third.
“When we get up early, that obviously makes the defensive part of the game a lot more comfortable,” Regnier said. “That gives you an edge if you’re able to score first and score early. Adding runs every inning is so important.”
Roberts, recently moved from leadoff to third in the order with Sweeney bumped up to leadoff, homered for the second consecutive day. The Foxes have averaged seven runs per game during a nine-game winning streak.
“I think this is the best lineup I’ve ever been a part of,” Roberts said. “Bringing up freshmen, bringing up underclassmen, it’s great to play with them.”
Kersting has indeed fit like a glove for this Yorkville team, taking over behind the plate after senior catcher Avery Nehring graduated from last year’s 28-win team.
Kersting called it her “dream” to catch Reeves, and couldn’t wait to be a part of it all.
“I just wanted to be a part of the culture,” Kersting said. “I remember going to the games last year and even in seventh grade. I loved the energy they brought to the game, love the coaches, all the players. I remember last year all I wanted to do was catch [Reeves]. And now I get to every day. She makes me better as a catcher and as a batter, being able to see that spin and speed.”
Kersting hardly looks like a freshman, whether behind the plate or in the batter’s box. Her fourth at-bat Tuesday she whistled another single the opposite way.
On the season, she’s hitting a cool .490 with a .557 on-base percentage and .765 slugging percentage with 16 RBIs and 17 runs scored.
“She’s just so composed. She has quick hands, she gets to the ball,” Regnier said. “She is very consistent every time she goes up there. She has a good mentality at the plate; going down 0-2 doesn’t really matter to her. She just bats the same way, she goes up there and does it.
“She’s relaxed up there and she likes to hit.”
Oswego (12-5, 2-3) scored its lone run in the third inning. Maddie Hernandez walked and scored on Marissa Moffett’s hard-hit double off the diving left fielder’s glove.
The Panthers’ potent lineup was held to just three hits by Reeves, while three Oswego pitchers cycled through the five innings.
Freshman Jaelynn Anthony started for Oswego, was relieved by Aubriella Garza, but came in later.
“We did our best,” Anthony said. “They were picking really good pitches of mine and our other pitchers, and they took advantage.”