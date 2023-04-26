Baseball notes: Oswego’s Eddie Scaccia caps off big return to mound with 14-strikeout no-hitter

Eddie Scaccia had a couple distinct thoughts on his mind as he mowed through Plainfield North’s lineup on Monday.
One, the Oswego senior was aware he had a no-hitter going.
Scaccia, though, also had memories of his last appearance against the Tigers. Scaccia was on the mound last June when Plainfield North walked Oswego off in the 11th inning of a sectional final.
“Definitely was on my mind. I remember that game well,” Scaccia said. “I’ve been looking forward to this game. It was nice.”
Scaccia indeed won’t soon forget this one.
The Panthers’ right-hander struck out 14 over six innings, combining with Dominic Stringham to no-hit Plainfield North 7-0 in the first game of a Southwest Prairie West series.
“We didn’t have any expectation of that happening, but when he is on Eddie is capable of deflating a lot of lineups,” Oswego coach Joe Giarrante said. “His body language was great, and he had a great tempo for the game. He had a live ball, his velocity was up and he was spotting three pitches for strikes. It’s tough on hitters when he is able to do that with that velocity.”
Even more impressive was that Scaccia did this in just his third appearance of the season coming back from a shoulder injury.
He threw two innings and 32 pitches of shutout relief in his first game back, and tossed three shutout innings on 56 pitches April 18 against Minooka. This time, Giarrante let him reach 100 pitches.
“He had some pretty good stress-free innings, wasn’t too taxing mentally or physically,” Giarrante said. “He was in such a good rhythm with [Oswego catcher] Tyler [Stack]. It only took a couple games for them to click back into midseason form. That can take longer than you think with a kid missing time and not throwing competitive bullpens. He did a good job.
“He’s worked really hard in the offseason. You can tell that the ball was jumping out of his hand. He can run it up there with the best of them.”
Scaccia was in Oswego’s starting rotation for most conference series as a junior. When the playoffs rolled around, he was moved to relief as a strikeout pitcher coming out of the bullpen.
Scaccia spent a lot of time in the weight room during the offseason and drove with Stack to Bloomington to work with a pitching coach. He worked on his warmup mechanics, worked with a weighted ball, worked on his mechanics to get his arm on time and did a workout program. Scaccia was touching 92 mph with his fastball, and is back up to 89 since returning from injury.
“I’m feeling pretty good,” he said. “I was itching to get back out there while I was out, try to get out there and do the best I can for my team.”
Scaccia credited his fastball placement, and Stack for calling a good game, for his gem against Plainfield North on Monday.
“It was known late in the game [that he had a no-hitter],” Scaccia said. “In the moment I thought about it a little bit but after I got on the mound I settled in and did my thing, threw strikes, do what I can do. I tried not to think about that stuff.”
Oswego (13-7, 3-1) looks to be rounding into shape for the season’s stretch run, 7-2 over its last nine games with the lone losses by one run to Kaneland and Minooka. The Panthers have taken the first two games of their series with Plainfield North by a combined 17-0 margin.
“I think we can do some special things this year,” Scaccia said.
Yearsley stays red-hot for Yorkville
Kam Yearsley drove in six runs for Yorkville (9-8, 2-2) Tuesday in a 14-8 win over West Aurora, continuing what has been a torrid hitting stretch for the Foxes’ junior.
On the season Yearsley is hitting .547 with a 1.390 OPS, with seven doubles, two triples, a homer, 21 runs scored and 22 runs batted in.
“It’s crazy to think what he would be hitting if you took out the first two weeks of the season,” Yorkville coach Tom Cerven said. “He’s already at 22 RBIs, which is a credit to the guys getting on consistently but him being that guy that is taking advantage of his opportunities.
“Teams are starting to pitch Nate [Harris] more carefully so we need someone behind Nate to force teams to pitch to him. Kam has done an excellent job of being that person. If you give a free pass to Nate, Kam is right behind him and will make you pay for it.”
Yearsley, with a compact, powerful frame, looks like he would be well-suited with football pads on. And indeed he was a linebacker early on in his athletic career, before focusing on baseball. Cerven said Yearsley is at his best when he’s using the whole field and reacting to an inside pitch. Yearsley on Tuesday hit a drive just 10-15 feet off the ground that went off the fence in left-center.
“When he gets in trouble is when he’s a little pull happy,” Cerven said. “When he’s cool, calm, lets the ball get deeper he is lethal. He has so much power the other way.”
Josh Polubinski’s ‘breakout year’ for Oswego East
Oswego East coach Brian Schaeffer is pleased to report that his team’s offense “is starting to click.” The Wolves (10-5) have scored a combined 25 runs during a three-game winning streak. Oswego East won the first two games of a three-game set with Minooka this week.
One Wolves’ bat which has clicked all year, it seems, has been that of Josh Polubinski. Oswego East’s senior cleanup hitter is batting .533 with a .667 on-base percentage with four homers, four homers, 24 RBIs and 24 runs scored.
“It’s an understatement to say he’s having a good year – he’s having a breakout year,” Schaeffer said. “In my opinion he is one of those guys that a lot of teams know when he’s coming up. He’s seeing different pitching than most of the other guys on the team, but he’s handled it extremely well. He’s patient, looking for pitches to hit and one of the strides he’s made has been he’s able to wait for the offspeed pitch and drive it in the other direction.”
Schaeffer said it’s helped to have Cody Haynes, Mike Polubinski and Dylan Kubek challenging pitchers in front of Josh Polubinski, with Zach Polubinski behind him.
“He’s kind of protected on both sides and done a good job,” Schaeffer said. “We’ve been having really good approaches, consistent quality at bats which pushes pitch counts up. Our hitters have been challenging hitters, been throwing strikes and competing.”