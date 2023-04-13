Girls Soccer notes: Oswego East goalkeeper Sam McPhee shows no fear, takes lead for new-look defense

Sam McPhee will admit to it – when she was younger, just starting out as a goalkeeper, she was scared when the ball came her way.
The shoe is on the other foot now.
These days McPhee, Oswego East’s senior goalkeeper, protects her turf with no fear. And probably puts fear into the heart of opponents.
“When I’m in the goal the only thing I’m thinking about is don’t let the ball in the back of the net,” McPhee said. “When a forward comes at me, they’re more scared than I am. I really think about nothing. Have no fear, go out and get it.”
The getting is good for Oswego East with McPhee in goal.
Last year, she had 11 shutouts in goal. The Wolves went 18-3, won their won second consecutive Southwest Prairie Conference championship with an unbeaten record and followed it up by winning the program’s first regional championship.
This spring, even with a revamped midfield and two new center backs in front of McPhee, Oswego East has picked up right where it left off. The Wolves are 6-1-1 heading into Thursday’s game against Yorkville. McPhee, who will play collegiately at Tiffin University in Ohio, has allowed just two goals on the season.
Oswego East coach Juan Leal has grown quite comfortable having his third-year varsity goalkeeper as the last line of defense, and a leader on the field.
“With her experience and her knowledge of the game, it’s like having another coach on the field, organizing the girls and motivating them,” Leal said. “She is fearless in the net, savvy with the ball, can distribute, can punt. She is honestly one of the better keepers in the state.”
Fast and quick on her feet, McPhee is able to put herself in the best position to challenge anyone coming at her one-on-one to make the save.
And isn’t afraid to throw caution to the wind.
In a recent match against Hinsdale Central, McPhee was hammered three times on corner kicks, but kept coming back for more.
“You would think she would get hesitant to challenge but no, not Sam,” Leal said. “She’s tough. She’ll say hit me harder. If you’re going to knock me down, you better bring your best at me. In practice she’s tough on herself with saves and capable of recovering as well.”
McPhee was a field player when she started in soccer. She loved scoring goals. She went to a new club and was told if she wanted to play, they needed a full-time keeper.
“I said I guess I’ll do it, and I loved it,” McPhee said. “I love being that last line of defense, and being able to communicate. I wouldn’t change if for anything.”
Oswego East’s defensive changes this year have had sophomore Jocelyn Cruz and junior Emma Klosterman, who played mostly midfielder last year, starting every game at center back. Junior Samantha Esquivel has also rotated in on defense.
In a revamped midfield, Wisconsin recruit Anya Gulbrandsen moved from outside midfielder to the center, with Iowa commit Erika Smiley moved out wide.
“The two new center backs have stepped into the role,” Leal said. “The first couple games was a little shaky, had to give them confidence, had to learn from their mistakes. With Sam in the back, she does a great job talking to those backs. We are looking very hopeful.”
McPhee said there is definitely a different feel from last season, when she felt a closeness to her center backs. But she’s developing a camaraderie with her new defense, through communication.
“When I was little my coach always told me if you want to be good you have to keep communicating, learn from other goals in club, take their advice,” McPhee said. “Knowing the game, those girls trust me. They know what I’m talking about. They listen to me and know that I can see the whole field.”
Oswego advances to Plainfield Classic semifinals
Oswego defeated Providence 9-0 on Wednesday to improve to 2-1 in the Plainfield Classic and advance to the tournament semifinals. Anna Johnson scored four goals and Natalie Braun three for the Panthers.
Oswego, Oswego East in action at Naperville Classic
Oswego and Oswego East will both be in action next week at the Naperville Classic tournament. In group play, Oswego plays Naperville North at 5 p.m. Thursday and plays Benet at 5 p.m. Friday, both games at Naperville North. Oswego East plays Waubonsie Valley at 7 p.m. Friday and St. Charles North at noon Saturday, both of those games being played at Naperville Central.