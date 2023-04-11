Baseball: Juan Rico, Joliet West cool off red-hot Oswego East

JOLIET – Juan Rico took some playful ribbing from the Oswego East dugout imitating his yell as he delivered a pitch Monday.
He gave it back, too.
The next pitch, the Joliet West junior struck out a batter, then turned to the opposing dugout and raised both arms.
“For sure, you have to keep a lot of energy on the mound,” Rico said. “Baseball can get boring to watch. You have to find a way to keep the energy up, especially for your teammates.”
Rico certainly has given Joliet West a lift.
A reliever at the start of the season, the Tigers’ right-hander has made a case for a permanent spot as a starter. Rico, working until two out in the fifth inning, struck out seven and combined with Brandon Alzamora on a two-hit shutout as Joliet West beat visiting Oswego East 1-0 to snap the Wolves’ six-game winning streak.
Rico walked three and allowed just the two hits before giving way to Alzamora after hitting a batter with two out in the fifth. He quieted an Oswego East lineup that had scored 74 runs over its six-game winning streak.
“He’s a battler, he’s a warrior, came out there and competed and made pitches when we needed them.”— Joliet West baseball coach John Karczewski
“He can throw three pitches for strikes, anytime. He’s got a mid-80s fastball that we’re working on getting up, and he’s worked hard in the offseason,” Joliet West coach John Karczewski. “Last week he threw a great game against West Aurora, and today he was ready for his spot in the rotation.
“He’s a battler, he’s a warrior, came out there and competed and made pitches when we needed them.”
Rico had thrown five shutout innings the previous Monday against West Aurora. His biggest threat this Monday came in the third inning, when Oswego East loaded the bases with two outs. But Rico blew a fastball past Oswego East No. 3 hitter Cody Haynes to preserve the shutout.
“My slider was working, spotting the fastball,” Rico said. “Didn’t feel my best today, but weak contact was the goal. Can’t strike them out every time.”
Starting clearly suits Rico, which he showed Monday.
“Early in the season I was trying to find my role coming out of the ’pen. Coach told me he wants me to start, which I love,” Rico said. “I prefer starting. I like to have a routine when I go out there.”
Rico needed to be on his game opposite Oswego East’s Griffin Sleyko.
The Wolves’ senior also allowed just two hits over six strong innings, striking out two. Sleyko retired the last 13 batters he faced after being touched for the game’s lone run in the second inning.
“I thought I threw pretty well, I’m not too disappointed,” Sleyko said. “It’s really the one inning that killed me. I do feel I settled in. I switched fastball grips, which helped me.”
Joliet West (6-4) hardly hit Sleyko hard in the second, loading the bases on two hit batters and a walk. With two outs, Joliet West’s Joe Lukancic chopped a slow dribbler up the first-base line that he beat out, scoring John Spoto.
“Griffin, he’s been competing,” Oswego East coach Brian Schaeffer said. “Today came down to one inning. Free bases, they were able to capitalize.”
Nonetheless, Schaeffer can’t complain about his team’s start to the season.
The Wolves last year struggled to a 10-19 finish despite the presence of two pitchers, Noah Schultz and Ashton Izzi, picked in the MLB Draft. Those two have graduated, but Oswego East looks like a better team. Sleyko, who has struck out 20 over his last three starts while allowing just three total runs, is a big reason for it.
“I think we had a target on our back last year, but we’re feeling pretty good this year. We’re still very very solid,” Sleyko said. “My mindset going into this year is just play for fun, do well against good teams.”
Mike Polubinski and Josh Polubinski each reached base twice for Oswego East (7-4) Monday.
“I think we’re excited this season. The feeling within the dugout, there is no expectations,” Schaeffer said. “We’re just going out to play, and having fun doing it. The pressure is down, and there is a lot more looseness.”
Lukancic had both of Joliet West’s hits, while Alzamora retired seven of the eight batters he faced in relief.
“Brandon has struggled coming in, and we were going to go to James [Love] our closer,” Karczewski said. “But the way they were taking swings on Brandon, his ball was moving so much, we left him out there. He slammed the door shut.”