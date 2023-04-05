Baseball: Taylor Kujak, Plainfield Central win back-and-forth game with Oswego

PLAINFIELD – Taylor Kujak didn’t try to overthink the situation when he strode to the plate with the bases loaded in a one-run game Tuesday.
“I’m just trying to get the ball out of the infield, put it in play,” said Kujak, a Plainfield Central senior and North Central College recruit. “Make them do their job, and I’ll do mine.”
He did his job, all right.
Kujak drilled a two-run, go-ahead double, the big hit in Plainfield Central’s five-run sixth inning. The Wildcats went on to beat Oswego 10-6 in Tuesday’s Southwest Prairie Conference crossover game.
A back-and-forth final three innings saw Plainfield Central score five runs in the fifth for a 5-3 lead, lose it with Oswego’s three-run top of the sixth and grab the lead right back in the bottom half.
“We know we’re a good team, we’re confident in ourselves,” Kujak said. “We know we’re never out of the game until the final out.”
Plainfield Central (8-3), shut out for four innings, capitalized on eight Oswego walks and two hit batsmen for the comeback win. Five walks and one of the hit batters scored.
“We got runners on base. It starts with the first kid,” Kujak said. “As soon as you get guys on base, you can get them over and get them in.”
“We know we’re never out of the game until the final out.”— Plainfield Central senior Taylor Kujak
No. 9 hitter Hector Corona drew a leadoff walk in the sixth with Plainfield Central trailing 6-5, and Caleb Coberley was hit by a pitch. JT Augustyniak reached on an infield hit off the pitcher, the fourth time he reached base, loading the bases for Kujak, an all-conference player as a junior.
Wildcats coach John Rosner will take that any time.
“For sure, with guys on base and him at the plate, it’s a good scenario for us,” Rosner said.
Oswego (6-4) scratched across a run in the fourth and two in the fifth, two of the runs scoring on sacrifice flies by Ethan Valles and Tyler Stack for a 3-0 lead.
That lead was erased with Plainfield Central’s five-run fifth. But as they have throughout the early going this season, the Panthers’ bats didn’t give in.
Troy Vosburgh, who had two hits, singled in Valles, and with two outs and the bases loaded Chase Gerwig lined a two-run go-ahead single for a 6-5 lead.
That advantage was short-lived.
“We’ve done that all year, come back. That is kind of in our DNA,” Oswego coach Joe Giarrante said. “But that’s only going to take you so far when you play good teams. I can’t fault them, but we really have to find some things here. Disappointing, that’s a very winnable game.”
Oswego starter Owen Corbett threw three strong innings, striking out four and allowing just two walks and a hit batter. Corbett could figure big for an Oswego staff that returns all-conference pitchers Bryson Mello and Eddie Scaccia, but Giarrante realizes he’ll need more than that.
“You’re not going to live off two pitchers. It’s going to be a full group effort,” Giarrante said. “It’s a matter of who wants to compete, go out and throw strikes. We give them free bases, and then they capitalize on that. Nothing you can do about that. Especially day like today, great day to pitch, wind blowing in, just put it on a tee and let them hit it.”
Luke Voelker also had two hits, Stack reached on a single and walk and Trey Hernandez doubled and scored the first run for Oswego.
Gavin Garnica walked twice and had a two-run, go-ahead single in the fifth for Plainfield Central. The Wildcats stranded four baserunners over the first four innings and only had five hits in the game, but starting pitcher Danny Doherty kept them in it, pitching to two out in the sixth.
“We had a couple tough-luck innings, couple tough at-bats, and their starting pitcher is good,” Rosner said. “We had opportunities to put a ball in play with less than two outs, and we didn’t, but our starting pitcher did a good job of battling through and getting some outs where we limited damage.
“That’s the difference in winning ballgames like this.”