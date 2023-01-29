Record Newspapers sports roundup for Saturday, Jan. 28: Lani Breedlove leads Oswego bowlers to second at SPC meet

GIRLS BOWLING

Oswego

Led by individual runner-up Lani Breedlove, Oswego took second place to Joliet West at the Southwest Prairie Conference tournament. Oswego East was seventh and Yorkville 11th.

Breedlove bowled a six-game total of 1,369 to lead Oswego, which finished with 6,057. Amber Lymenstull was sixth at the tournament with a 1,272 series, and Hailey Jourdan was ninth (1,198)

BOYS BOWLING

Yorkville

Yorkville senior Dale Horstmann finished 18th at the state bowling tournament with a 12-game score of 2,542.

GYMNASTICS

Oswego Co-Op

Varsity and JV both won first at conference. Gianna Schulte won the JV all around, and Sam Phillip won the varsity all around.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Yorkville Christian 66, Peoria Quest 53

David Douglas Jr. scored 26 points and Trey Lombardo and Jalen Aalders added 11 apiece for the Mustangs (7-17).

Sandwich 51, Morris 37

Austin Marks scored 14 points, Evan Gottlieb 10 and Chance Lange eight for the Indians (15-11).

Rochelle 71, Plano 62

Samuel Sifuentes scored 14 points and Christ Keleba and Waleed Johnson added 11 each for Plano (9-17, 3-8), which had a four-game winning streak snapped.