Boys Basketball: Jory Boley, Yorkville get ‘revenge’ on Oswego with comeback win

YORKVILLE – Jory Boley had extra reason to savor his soaring dunk in the final seconds Saturday that delighted Yorkville’s student section.
Sure, the win was nice. So were the spoils of victory to the 6-foot-2 Yorkville junior forward.
“It was my first in-game dunk,” Boley said. “And it’s my birthday.”
Boley and the Foxes indeed celebrated his 17th birthday weekend in style. A night after Yorkville recorded its 20th win for the first time since the 2011-12 season, it avenged one of its few losses. Boley scored 13 of his team-high 19 points in the second half, and the Foxes stormed back from a three-point halftime deficit to beat visiting Oswego 69-56.
“We were definitely mad about it. Just had to wait to play them again,” Boley said. “We came in ready. Had to come out strong.”
LeBaron Lee added 17 points and nine points, Jason Jakstys had eight points and 12 rebounds and Mike Dunn 10 points for Yorkville (21-4, 10-3).
The Foxes, a much bigger team than Oswego, were nonetheless outrebounded by the Panthers in their first meeting, a 56-51 Oswego win in December. But Lee and Jakstys led a commanding 34-15 edge on the boards in Saturday’s rematch. Jakstys’ driving runner with 5:11 left in the third quarter gave Yorkville the lead for good at 41-39.
“After coming off the loss earlier we knew we got outrebounded, outplayed and outworked. Today we came in with a different type of attitude,” Lee said. “And we gave it to them.”
Oswego (11-14, 7-6) itself had come in winners of five straight, and looked the part in a back-and-forth first half in which the largest margin either way was four.
Sophomore Dasean Patton, who scored a game-high 21 points, and senior Josh Nelson each hit two of Oswego’s five first-half 3-pointers. Max Niesman, who scored 10 of his 15 points in the first half, hit an off-balance jumper in the closing seconds to end the half with Oswego ahead 33-30.
But the Panthers went 6 minutes, 28 seconds without a field goal in the third quarter, and made just 2 of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter while trying to close the gap on Yorkville.
“Obviously, Yorkville is very good and very physical. We missed 13 free throws,” Oswego coach Chad Pohlmann said. “When you don’t make free throws, let’s say you make 10 of them, at any point of the fourth quarter it’s a couple possession game and it’s a little tighter. We just didn’t handle a couple things very well mentally.”
Lee got Yorkville started on the right foot in the second half, taking the ball at the top of the key and scoring on a driving layup 10 seconds in. He went on to score seven of his 17 points in the third quarter, with a dunk off a lob from Dayvion Johnson on the break giving Yorkville a 39-37 lead that was 48-43 by the quarter turn.
The 6-foot-3 Illinois State baseball recruit shrugged off the three-point halftime hole. Earlier this month, Lee led Yorkville back from 22 down in the second half to beat Kaneland.
“It’s the game of basketball. A game of runs, that’s how it’s going to be,” Lee said. “We closed it out, outworked them and showed them who we really are and what Yorkville basketball is.”
Yorkville coach John Holakovsky was not at all surprised to see it, not after what Oswego did to his group in their first meeting.
“They kind of punched us in the mouth that first game, we were down 14, they outrebounded us,” Holakovsky said. “We talked about it being a revenge game. We didn’t give our best showing and we know what kind of team we are and what we can be. I think we proved that tonight. Our guys were locked in from the moment we got here.”
The Foxes have a big week ahead with West Aurora on Tuesday and conference leader Oswego East coming to Yorkville on Friday. Oswego, meanwhile, has a busy stretch of three games.
“With our group trying to learn how to win it’s part of the experience of coming in and playing well, there’s certain things mentally that cannot happen,” Pohlmann said. “We haven’t been in these situations where we’ve won five in a row and how do you handle it. It’s a lesson learned and good thing going into the tournament.”