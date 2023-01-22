Boys Basketball: Bryce Shoto’s return sparks Oswego East, but Hillcrest rallies to win at Night of Hoops

BATAVIA – Bryce Shoto immediately asked for help on Saturday night.
The Oswego East senior guard plays with an attitude – a tough-as-nails player with a chip on his shoulder.
At 5-foot-9, Shoto is driven by his goal to play in college.
When Shoto sprained his right ankle late in the second quarter against state powerhouse Hillcrest in the 29th Annual Jim & Sylvia Roberts Night of Hoops at Batavia High School, he quickly limped off the court to get some treatment.
After sitting out the rest of the half, Shoto said he had no plans on watching the rest of the game from the sidelines.
“My ankle was sore, but I just had to fight through it,” Shoto said. “I hurt it pretty bad. I hurt my ankle in early December, but I knew I had to fight through it. It was very important for me to come back.”
Shoto’s return made a difference, but not enough to hold off the athletic and deep Hawks. Hillcrest scored 47 points in the second half to post a 69-60 comeback victory over the Wolves.
Shoto sparked the Wolves with seven of his 12 points in the fourth quarter, while Mekhi Lowery added 18 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Mason Blanco contributed 10 points and Ryan Johnson added nine points.
The Wolves possessed leads of 10-0, 34-22 and 38-31, but the Hawks showed their depth and ability to score points in bunches and from all over the court to mount a comeback.
“(Hillcrest) is long and athletic and a really good team, but we knew that coming in,” Oswego East coach Ryan Velasquez said. “They had 22 points at halftime. We have to play better defense and clean that up. We have to play for 32 minutes and be committed to our defensive principles and take care of the basketball and handle the pressure in the halfcourt and make good decisions.”
The Hawks (21-2) rode a big game from senior forward Darrion Baker to a key nonconference victory. The 6-foot-8 Baker, an Akron recruit, scored a team-high 20 points to go with 11 rebounds and three steals. But senior guard Quentin Heady and senior point guard Bryce Tillery fueled the Hawks’ comeback, especially in the third quarter.
Heady, who showcased his big-play ability with 33 points against Curie on Monday, carried the load with Baker saddled with foul trouble in third. Despite not scoring in the first half, the 6-6 Heady, a silky-smooth shooter, caught fire in the second half. He made three 3-pointers for 13 third-quarter points to finish with 17 points. Tillery buried two 3s to score 10 of his 12 points in the third.
Lowery, a senior point-forward and Towson recruit, was in his element in the fast-paced game – 35-second shot clock was used – which featured numerous college-level players. Lowery was a two-way presence for the Wolves, attacking the boards and passing the ball to open teams.
Yet, Lowery said he gained valuable experience in the tough loss at a neutral site battling Baker and his teammates.
“Darrion is a good player and is smart and knows how to get to his spots,” Lowery said. “I just tried to be as big as I could against him. We’re undersized compared to them. We had to be as physical as we could. We started off really good, by emphasizing energy and defense. The second half they started running their sets better and taking care of the ball better. We did the opposite.”
Lowery scored just four points in the fourth quarter, causing him to point out the importance of playing a full game if the Wolves want to play deep into the Class 4A playoffs.
“I learned I have to be bigger and have to contribute for 32 minutes. I can’t have a good first half and a mediocre second half. That’s why we lost. We have to play hard all the way through, especially me.”