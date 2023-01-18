Men’s Basketball: Ex-Oswego East star Ray J Dennis on mission to get to NCAA Tournament with Toledo

DeKALB — For Ray J Dennis and the Toledo basketball team, a win this past Saturday at NIU was just taking care of business as the Rockets try to reach the NCAA Tournament after falling short last year.

But on a personal level for Dennis, it was a chance for the Oswego East grad to play in front of a crowd loaded with friends and family.

“I probably got like 60 people out there that came to see me,” Dennis said. “It’s always fun coming back here, coming back home to play.”

Dennis continued his double-digit scoring streak - a streak that’s now at 32 games after he scored 25 points with nine rebounds and seven assists in a win Tuesday against Ohio - with 15 points in an 85-67 blowout of the Huskies.

Dennis also had five assists in the win, slightly below his 5.9 assists-per-game average, which puts him in the top 20 in the country.

He said the streak wasn’t something he was really aware of for most of the season.

“To be honest I really didn’t know about it for real until these last couple games,” Dennis said. “It’s really cool and shows the consistency and the work I’ve put in an everything. But I’m not too worried about it. I’m more focused on winning.”

And the wins have started coming again for the Rockets (12-6, 3-2 MAC) after beating the Huskies and Bobcats.

The Rockets lost only three conference games last year, but fell to Akron in the semifinals of the MAC tournament in Cleveland. That sent them into the NIT, where they lost to Dayton, 74-55.

“That’s a big push, last year not finishing where we wanted to and having four returners,” Dennis said. “It’s all about us right now, getting better and getting ready for Cleveland.”

Toledo guard Ray J Dennis, a former Oswego East star, looks to make a pass during a game Saturday, Jan. 14 at NIU. (Photo provided by Toledo Athletics)

At Oswego East Dennis was a two-time Record Newspapers Player of the Year who led the Wolves to what was then a program record 24 wins and a sectional final as a senior in 2019.

Last year was Dennis’ first with the Rockets after transferring from Boise State. Tod Kowalczyk, in his 13th year with the Rockets, said Dennis is a coach’s dream and called him the best player in the MAC.

“He’s driven. He understands what our goals are,” Kowalczyk said. “We’re the best program in the Mid-American Conference and have been for quite some time. But we have to get to the NCAA Tournament.”

Dennis’ full range of talents was on display against the Huskies. He drained a long 3-point shot as the shot clock sounded in a dominant first half for the Rockets. NIU never got within single-digits in the second half.

The one time the Huskies got within 13, Dennis got a block on one end, got the bucket down the other and Toledo never had to worry about NIU getting that close again.

“You look at the numbers for our analytics, defensively, he’s the best defensive player,” Kowalczyk said. “He’s our main assist guy, one of our leading scorers, top defender - that’s a lot.”

Dennis said the Rockets have had some hiccups this year - they’ve lost to Ball State and Kent State in conference games so far - but the said he’s is optimistic they’ll get back to Cleveland and advance farther than they did last year.

“I think we started getting our feet under us now,” Dennis said. “We took a couple losses I don’t think we should have, but there’s nothing we can do about that now except get better and get ready for March.”