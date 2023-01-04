Girls Basketball: Jocelyn Trotter’s near-triple double leads fast-starting Plainfield East past Yorkville

PLAINFIELD – Jocelyn Trotter said her mindset Tuesday was to put her foot down and not give Yorkville a chance to get ahead.
Easier to do with Trotter’s mighty fast feet and hands.
When Trotter, Plainfield East’s 5-foot-8 senior guard, and her teammates are at their best, they’re swarming opponents with full-court pressure. And wasting no time scoring once they get the ball with a frenetic style. The visiting Foxes simply couldn’t keep up.
Trotter finished just shy of a triple-double, Plainfield East ran out to a 15-point lead after one quarter and went on to a 67-43 win over Yorkville in the Southwest Prairie Conference matinee.
“With me it’s 100% effort every moment that I’m on the court,” said Trotter, who had 20 points, nine rebounds and nine steals. “That’s pretty much the goal for all of us, the whole team.”
Lexi Sepulveda added 17 points, four rebounds and three assists, Anna Jenkins 14 and seven rebounds and Nia Wilkerson 12 points and six rebounds for Plainfield East (12-4, 6-0), which never trailed after scoring the game’s first eight points.
Sepulveda scored 12 of her 17 points in the first quarter, the first 10 in transition off the seven Yorkville turnovers the Bengals forced over the first eight minutes during a 22-7 start. Twice Sepulveda went coast-to-coast off Foxes’ misses and on two other occasions she turned steals into her own baskets on the break.
“That’s just what we do,” Sepulveda said. “We like to put pressure on the defense, make them adjust, which I think we were able to do. We got them to switch their defenses and put pressure on them right away.”
After a sensational start, Sepulveda sat for a long stretch of the second quarter with two fouls – but Trotter more than picked up the slack. She scored eight of her 20 points in the second quarter and was a menace defensively at the point of attack with five of her eight steals in the first half. Trotter also helped Plainfield East hold Yorkville star Alex Stewart to four points for the game on 2-for-13 shooting.
“I had total faith and confidence in my team when I got those two fouls. I know that [Trotter] is my partner in crime out there,” Sepulveda said. “We both go at teams, and we’re long and aggressive. It causes a lot of problems.”
Yorkville (11-6, 3-3), which had a nine-game winning streak snapped Thursday, cut what was a 19-point deficit to 36-24 by halftime. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Yorkville’s Lainey Gussman out of halftime got the margin to six, but a Sepulveda 3-pointer started a 13-2 Plainfield East run that put the game away.
Wilkerson scored six points during the stretch, the last basket off of one of 22 Yorkville turnovers.
“They play hard and they cover the court well,” Yorkville coach Kim Wensits said. “They anticipate incredibly, and they’re fast, very fast. You have to have good solid ball movement and take care of the ball. We didn’t do that.”
Makenzie Sweeney scored 10 points and Madison Spychalski nine, each grabbing five rebounds for Yorkville, which continues a busy week with Joliet West and Stevenson.
“It didn’t feel like us today. It did for about a 10-minute stretch,” Wensits said. “We just weren’t ready.”
Plainfield East, with eyes on a potential SPC title, has a big game Friday against conference unbeaten and crosstown rival Plainfield North.
“It’s exciting,” Sepulveda said. “We put the work in, and we come out every day ready to play. We’re ready.”