Boys Basketball: Gevon Grant, Troyer Carlson help Kaneland take down Yorkville Christian

PLANO – Earlier in the year Kaneland senior guard Gevon Grant and junior backcourt mate Troyer Carlson combined for 61 points in a 21-point demolition of Interstate Eight Conference foe Ottawa.
The pair were at their finest again Wednesday evening at the 59th Plano Christmas Classic. They combined for 45 points this time with the No. 3 seeded Knights coasting away to a 81-56 running-clock victory over No. 6 seed Yorkville Christian in Reaper Gym.
Carlson posted a team-best 24 points, which now leads Kaneland (13-1) into The Classic semifinals against No. 2 seed Marmion Academy (10-3) at 7 p.m. Thursday.
“It was a great team effort tonight, we shared the ball well, were unselfish, and the score tonight really proved it,” Carlson said.
Grant netted 21, including 13 in the third quarter, to help seal it for the Knights.
“Our coaches told us to attack the rim and get aggressive,” Grant said.
Kaneland (13-1) also saw a double-digit scoring effort from Johnny Spallasso (10 points). Freddy Hassan added six points and pulled down 13 rebounds.
The Knights shot a remarkable 33 of 59 (56%) from the field while holding the Chargers to a mere 15 of 50 (30%) for the game, including only 3 of 27 (11%) in the first half. They kept Yorkville Christian leading scorer David Douglas Jr., averaging 36 points a game, to only 12 points and one field goal throughout the first two quarters with some incredible defense.
“Our kids played hard defensively tonight and we wanted to make sure one guy didn’t beat us and we wanted (Douglas) to earn his shots,” Kaneland coach Ernie Colombe said. “He ended up getting his points in the end but we ran at him, played physical basketball and challenged him to score. Troyer and Gevon took care of us on the offensive end like they do and I couldn’t have asked for a better way than this team executed our game plan against a very good Yorkville Christian team.”
The Mustangs (3-12) did see Douglas Jr. net 31 points, including 19 in the second half. But Yorkville Christian couldn’t ultimately contend with Carlson and Grant and the tremendous Kaneland defense.
Yorkville Christian falls to the fifth-place bracket, where it will face No. 7 seed Ottawa at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
“We had three keys on the board before our game with Kaneland today and that was to find good shot selection, rebound well and perform well in transition defense,” Yorkville Christian coach Aaron Sovern said. “All three of those expectations went out the window after we got a 2-0 lead and then Kaneland never looked back.”
The Mustangs got two free throws from Douglas Jr. at 7:20 of the first frame but the Knights embarked on an amazing 26-0 run to close out the first quarter with a 24-point lead as Yorkville Christian was 0 of 13 from the floor in the opening eight minutes of play.
Carlson tallied seven more points in the second quarter that helped the Knights to a 40-17 lead at halftime.
Then in the third quarter, Grant registered an improbable three consecutive old-fashioned 3-point plays at 7:10, 6:45 and 6:20 to boost Kaneland’s lead to 49-19.
“I just wanted to go to the rim and it all goes to credit to the guys around me,” Grant said. “From there, we knew we had it.”
Kaneland led 66-37 after three quarters, and after Carlson posted a layup early in the fourth period, the running clock kicked in with the Knights in front by 31.
“We proved tonight that we’re a tough team to beat,” Carlson said. “Now we’ve got to go out and prove it the next two days and win a championship. We’re very excited to make it happen.”