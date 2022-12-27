Boys Basketball: Jason Jakstys, Yorkville soar past Nazareth in Jack Tosh opener

ELMHURST – Jason Jakstys rose up over a defender with his lanky 6-foot-9 frame as the crowd gasped in anticipation of a posterized dunk.
And it missed.
“I was close,” Yorkville’s junior forward said with a smile afterward. “It just slipped at the last minute.”
Jakstys and Yorkville, though, had no slip-up Monday.
Jakstys had a workmanlike double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds, and fellow juniors Dayvion Johnson and Mike Dunn each scored 11 points. The Foxes used an 18-2 run bridging the first and second quarters to open up a 15-point lead over Nazareth and went on to a 54-28 win in the first round of the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic at York.
The Foxes (10-2), a newcomer to the 32-team Tosh event that has emerged as one of the state’s best holiday tournaments, advances to play Palatine at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
“That’s what we want,” Yorkville coach John Holakovsky said. “We want to be on the winners’ side of the bracket. We talk about this being like a regional semifinal and Tuesday being like a regional final. We’ll play a good team whoever we play, a tough, physical team. We have to come out hard.”
The Tosh event, in its 48th edition, appears to have a deep field this year with plenty of marquee names. Minnesota recruit Cameron Christie of top-seeded Rolling Meadows, Clemson commit Asa Thomas of Lake Forest and Pennsylvania-bound Nik Polonowski of Lyons are among the Division I commits at the tournament.
A spotlight like this, then, could provide a showcase for a junior-heavy Yorkville team that has opened eyes with a strong start led by Jakstys, who is receiving some Division I interest in his second varsity season.
“We were talking about it one or two weeks ago, big tournament, big players come in here,” Jakstys said. “On the board we saw Round 2 and coach said I’m leaving it up there, that’s where we want to be.”
Jakstys wasted no time showcasing his skill set unique for a player his size.
He had a strong drive from the top of the key for a layup on the game’s first possession, had another hard driving score in the second quarter and went nearly coast-to-coast for a finger roll in the third quarter. And he nearly threw down that monster dunk in between.
A deeper Yorkville team does not need him to score as much as it did last year, but Jakstys’ skill set and size are still the fulcrum that the Foxes rotate around.
“He’s so versatile when he’s taking the ball to the basket on the perimeter and getting the ball in the press break and taking it to the rim,” Holakovsky said. “All that opens things up for everybody else. He commands so much attention and that opens it up for everybody else. And he can shoot it, he’s one of our best shooters in all our drills. That and finishing, all that stuff.”
Jakstys’ 11 rebounds led Yorkville’s 27-15 edge on the glass, which shouldn’t have been a surprise against a smaller Nazareth team. But still was noteworthy coming off a loss to Oswego Dec. 16.
“It was huge,” Jakstys said. “Oswego, they outrebounded us and they played five guards. Coach challenged us. That’s the reason we lost to Oswego, we looked at Nazareth and saw a similar team. We knew we had to box out and get boards.”
Nazareth (4-7) led Yorkville 6-5 with 2:47 left in the first quarter, but Johnson hit two 3-pointers, one in the final seconds, to give the Foxes a 12-6 advantage.
Dunn rolled in a three and scored on a driving layup to start the second to finish a 12-0 run, which extended to an 18-2 spurt on Dunn’s pull-up in the lane for a 23-8 lead.
Dunn scored nine of his 11 points in the second quarter, in a rare game off the bench. Yorkville started Kaevian Johnson for the first time.
“We started Kaevian for the first time because we thought he matched up with No. 5 [Nazareth’s Kharon Cotton). He’s kind of our defense energy guy,” Holakovsky said. “It wasn’t a punishment or a demotion. It was just matchups. But at the same time I think Mike played with a little bit of a chip on his shoulder.”
Talen Pearson scored nine points and Cotton six for Nazareth.