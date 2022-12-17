Boys Basketball: Sandwich gets defensive, rallies past Plano to continue turnaround season

SANDWICH – Austin Marks, his blonde mullet flowing, is hard to miss on the court by his look – and more so for his hustle.
The Sandwich senior plays like his hair’s on fire.
On one play in the second half Friday, Marks streaked across half court and dove to the floor after a Plano player lost the ball, getting a timeout. Later, Marks came seemingly out of nowhere to deny a sure layup, knocking the ball off a Reaper before he fell out of bounds.
“I’m just trying to bring the mentality of playing hard,” Marks said. “Those 50/50 balls, they got to be ours.”
That is how the Indians play. It’s how they’ve gone from a 1-29 team last year to the area’s best turnaround story in the season’s first month. It isn’t always pretty, but it’s winning basketball. And Friday, in front of a huge crowd with its rival in town, Sandwich provided further validation of the effectiveness of how it does things.
The Indians held Plano scoreless for a stretch of 8 minutes, 29 seconds bridging the third and fourth quarters. It allowed Sandwich to rally for a 44-40 win, snapping Plano’s six-game winning streak in the series.
“It’s amazing,” said Sandwich junior Chance Lange, who scored a team-high 13 points with a big 3-pointer with three minutes left. “We started off rough in the beginning but in the end we pulled together and came out with a win. It’s good to beat your rival at home, there’s nothing like it.”
Evan Gottlieb added 10 points, Marks nine points and nine rebounds and Dylan Young eight points and eight rebounds. The Indians gave up 10 offensive rebounds to Plano (2-9, 1-3) in trailing 23-17 at half, and the Reapers led 27-19 with 4:15 left in the third quarter after a basket by Kaleb Videckis.
But from there, Sandwich (6-4, 3-1) did what it does, tightening the screws defensively while going on a 14-0 run over the eight-plus minute stretch that started with Gottlieb’s driving layup and ended with Lange’s backdoor layup. The Indians have allowed just one opponent to break 50 points since the second game of the season.
“That’s who we are. We are not a great scoring team but we just stay with it,” Sandwich coach Kevin Kozan said. “We didn’t have a long halftime speech. They knew what they needed to do.”
That is going up for rebounds and getting down and dirty for loose balls like Marks, which brought a smile to his coach’s face.
“That is who we are and how we practice,” Kozan said. “We practice 50/50 balls. It’s the first thing on the board. That ball is on the floor, it’s got to be ours. We’re not the most talented team, but we guard.”
“Last year I feel like we weren’t working as hard. We weren’t doing anything as hard,” Marks said. “Our coach finally came up to us and said we need you guys to lead this. You’ve been here a year, you’ve seen the worst of the worst, you do not want that again.”
Plano led 12-8 after a quarter, James Pugh knocking down a 3-pointer in the closing seconds. Sammy Sifuentes’ last-second score had the Reapers ahead at halftime with the help of Videckis’ strong half of nine points and nine rebounds.
But the Reapers shot just 4-for-22 from the 3-point line, shot 29% for the game and scored just 17 points in the second half, a continuation of season-long struggles offensively. And they were short-handed.
“We’re just really struggling to score the ball,” Plano coach Kyle Kee said. “We got plenty of looks, looks we want to take and guys who can hit shots. I think it’s coming. We’ve been through a lot this week, sickness going on, we didn’t have [Christ] Keleba, bunch of guys sick. We’ve had an interesting week. I’m proud of how they came together and fought.”
Kee also liked what he saw out of Videckis, who scored a season-high 16 points with 10 rebounds. Pugh added eight points.
“I told him that’s the best he’s played,” Kee said. “We challenged him. I don’t think he’s played well lately but going up against another big post he took it to him early.”
Plano kept coming at the end, but Sandwich hit enough big shots for its first win over the Reapers since the 2018-2019 season.
“Just excited to get the win. We hit some big shots at the end,” Kozan said. “Chance and Evan did a great job handling pressure, they only got one shot and we rebounded. It’s a rivalry game, one of the best crowds since I got here.”
In the earlier girls game, Sandwich turned the tables on a 29-point loss to Plano in the season’s first week with a 52-26 win. Kaylin Herren scored 14 points and point guard Hannah Treptow, who missed the first meeting with mono, added 10 points as did Lily Geltz for Sandwich.
“She missed another three games with influenza A,” Sandwich coach Jim Schmidt said. “She can knock down shots and handle the ball. She’s a threat.”
Sandwich (3-10, 1-4) jumped out to a 12-2 lead, and ended the half on a 15-1 run after Plano (6-7, 1-4) had closed to within three. Plano started the third quarter on an 8-0 run but Sandwich answered with a 9-0 run of its own. Sandwich held Plano’s Josie Larson to five points and Mikayla Walls to four.
“We wanted to make sure we stopped Josie. We faceguarded her today and Alexis Sexton did a great job of stopping her,” Schmidt said. “Mikayla didn’t get touches, we double and triple teamed her. We wanted other kids to beat us.”