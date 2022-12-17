Boys Basketball: Josh Nelson keeps his calm, helps Oswego get big bounce-back win over Yorkville

OSWEGO – Josh Nelson just had to calm down for a second.
The Oswego senior wasn’t shooting three free throws with the game on the line. But it did mean that Yorkville junior Jason Jakstys now had as many fouls as jams. It was just a two-point game. And early. Just the first quarter with 34 seconds remaining.
Nelson made all three of those free throws and that would give Oswego the lead for good as the Panthers beat the Foxes, 56-51, in Friday’s Southwest Prairie Conference game at Oswego.
“I just had to calm down because we had a lot of emotion and I knew I’ve got to knock down the free throws,” Nelson said. “That brought so much energy to the team and it showed on the defense. When we were going on a run there – and I’d like to shout out to my teammates – and then we were able to get buckets on the other end of the floor. I think it was a major critical point in the game that helped us win in the end.”
Oswego (3-8, 2-3) led by as many as 10 points in the first half and finished the half leading 29-21 with Max Niesman scoring eight points.
“So we’ve been in a lot of close games, so we’ve battled and been super competitive and were right there in a lot of games,” Panthers coach Chad Pohlmann said. “Our record could easily be flipped. We didn’t have a couple of good practices on Monday and Tuesday and it showed on Wednesday. We bounced back yesterday and we played really good in the first half tonight to set the tone.”
Jakstys was a force, scoring 25 points for the Foxes (9-2, 3-2). Entertaining sports fans with four jams and a handful of blocks and quick steals. His hands, long and quick, keying his team’s comeback. His steal at midcourt with under a minute left gave him the chance for the game-tying three-pointer.
“It was great to see the guys be resilient at the end, being down like 14 or 15 at that timeout,” Foxes coach John Holakovsky said. “We showed a lot of heart and resiliency to get that comeback, and it was unfortunate we didn’t get a few more bounces.”
Holakovsky kept reminding his team about how competitive the game would become.
“It’s a very competitive conference and we talked about how we knew they would be hungry. And they had been in a lot of close games against West Aurora, Plainfield North and Oswego East and then Lockport the other night,” he said. “But we weren’t ready from the start. They took it to us early. Getting a lot of loose balls and rebounds and turning them into open threes and layups. And we talked a lot leading up to this game to expect it to be physical and crashing for rebounds.”
Armani Hunter nailed a three-pointer a little less than midway through the third quarter to give Oswego a 48-34 lead. Hunter had 11 points.
“Coach told us if we really wanted to win we had to come out in the first four minutes of the third quarter and we did,” Hunter said. “We stuck it there. We knew it was going to be a dog fight and we came out fighting with the win.”
The Panthers played with a great energy, finally getting a much-deserved result.
“It was an awesome win,” Pohlmann said. “I’m really proud of our guys. They’ve been working really hard. And our schedule has been tough. If you look at the teams we’ve played everyone has an incredible record. We’ve battled and they deserved that win tonight.”
Oswego freshman Jayden Riley, who made all four of his free throws down the stretch, converted a lay-in with 25.8 seconds left to give the Panthers a 54-51 lead. He finished with 10.
Michael Dunn’s basket got the Foxes to within 54-51 but Riley made both ends of a one-and-one, the final one bouncing around several times before dropping down with 9.2 remaining. That pretty much sealed it.
Nelson had 12 points and Dasean Patton had 7 while a mix of guys did all the little things along with a strong defensive effort for the Panthers.
“It was a total team effort,” Hunter said. “Even from Thursday in practice. We knew what it was going to be like coming out there from the start. We jumped on them from the start and it translated into the rest of the game.”
LeBaron Lee had 11 points for the Foxes
In the girls game, Yorkville beat Oswego, 56-25. Alex Stewart had 14 points and Lainey Gussman added 9 and Kenzie Sweeney contributed with 7 more. Kendall Fulton paced the Panthers with 14 points.