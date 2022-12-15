Girls Basketball: Alex Stewart, Yorkville race past Kaneland to fifth straight win

YORKVILLE – Kim Wensits has coached some talented players in seven years as Yorkville head coach, girls that led the program to two regional titles and went on to play at the next level.
Alex Stewart might top them all.
Yorkville’s 5-foot-6 senior guard, a Morton Community College commit, brings a unique combination of rebounding ability and speed to the point guard position. Stewart at times is a one-girl fast break, the engine to a Foxes’ team that loves to play at a breakneck speed. Now she’s finishing better and making better decisions in her fourth varsity season, which has taken Stewart’s game to the next level.
“I was talking to [assistant] coach [Al] Goss on the bench and he was saying she is playing at a level higher than we have seen here in a long time, he was saying higher than Lauren Daffenberg and Lauren was a phenomenal player,” Wensits said. “She’s such a luxury. Kaneland didn’t press when she was in. The second she went out, they started pressing.”
Stewart indeed put on quite a show Wednesday.
She came a rebound away from recording a double-double in the first half, and finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. With Stewart providing the fuel, Yorkville raced past visiting Kaneland 66-50 for its fifth straight win.
Stewart twice took it coast-to-coast off of rebounding Kaneland misses for layups in the first half, as Yorkville jumped out to a 33-20 halftime lead. In the second half, she turned a steal into another coast-to-coast score.
“I’m always pushing the pace. Once we get that fast break – easy pass, easy score,” Stewart said. “Yorkville, we’re always looking to score and push the ball as fast as we can.”
It’s a luxury to have a guard that rebounds as well as Stewart does. She’s led Yorkville in rebounding the last two seasons, and even handles jump balls. Combine that with the speed of the cross-country runner Stewart is, and it’s a lethal combination. In the first half Wednesday, Stewart literally jumped over a Kaneland player for an offensive rebound and laid in the score.
“The more rebounds you get, the more points you’re able to create and make,” Stewart said. “I’ve been working on my athleticism and it’s really showing and paying off in games.”
“She just has incredible athleticism,” Wensits said. “She does the jump balls because she can jump higher than any of our kids.”
Courtney Morse added eight points, Kaelie Moreno seven points and Brooke and Katlyn Spychalski six apiece for Yorkville (7-4). Kendra Brown scored 13 points, Kailey Plank 11 and Alexis Schueler seven for Kaneland (6-5).
The Knights were playing on the back end of back-to-back nights, and were missing four soccer players. Whether either variable made a difference or not, Kaneland just could not keep up with Yorkville’s high-octane pace.
Plank rolled in a 3-pointer to end the first quarter to keep the Knights within 17-11, but the momentum was short-lived. Yorkville led 33-20 at half, then started the third quarter on an 11-3 run to open up its biggest lead.
“They’re a fast team, they have a ton of depth and it showed,” Kaneland coach Brian Claesson said. “They can fly around and it gave us some problems, especially in transition. They were getting the ball in transition and just running by us.”
Indeed, while Stewart is the clear ringleader the Foxes come at teams in waves after that. Yorkville played 11 girls in the first half alone, and seven different girls made baskets in just the first quarter. Every Yorkville girl, it seemed, had the green light to put up a shot and aggressively looked for their offense.
“We have 14 girls, and they’re all good players,” Wensits said. “I like to play at a fast pace. It makes it very hard to guard. Who do you scout? If every girl can score it makes it that much more difficult.”
Despite the loss, Claesson appreciated the lack of quit in his team. Down 21, Kaneland cut it to 14 in the third quarter and 13 in the fourth.
“It kind of got out of control but I told the girls in the locker room they didn’t give up, and they kept battling,” Claesson said. “It would have been really easy to pack it in, but they didn’t. I was proud to see that.”