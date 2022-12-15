Boys Basketball notes: Plano Christmas Classic adding 35-second shot clock this year

When the 58th Plano Christmas Classic tips off two days after Christmas, it will be a whole different ballgame.
Teams are on the clock.
A 35-second shot clock, to be specific.
The Plano event is one of a group of tournaments that will be adopting a shot clock, after the IHSA Board of Directors this school year authorized the use of a 35-second shot clock for high school regular season shootouts and tournaments that wish to use it.
“I think our tournament is the perfect place to see how it works,” Plano coach Kyle Kee said. “I’m sure we’ll run it great, with great workers. I think it adds a little different element to games. I know I’m excited. I’ll be at that first 9 a.m. game to see how it works in a high school game. It will be interesting to see how styles of play are affected.”
Plano had to submit to the IHSA for approval, had to fill out paperwork for it and ultimately got prompt feedback from the state. The IHSA provided a three-page PDF of what the rules are with instructions on how to utilize it. The biggest challenge, besides the cost of the actual clocks, are finding another worker to run the shot clock, and to make sure they know how to use it. Plano football coach Rick Ponx and two members of his staff are among those volunteers who will be operating the shot clock at the Classic.
“We’re excited about it and hoping it goes smoothly,” Plano athletic director Steve Lucas said. “With technology there are always hurdles to overcome. We practiced with it yesterday, and every time it reset it went to 24 seconds, so we had to figure it out. There is a certain level of understanding you have to have with the people operating it, and the 76 different officials we will have over the course of the tournament. It’s a good trial run, a big trial run to practice in a tournament this size but we’re up for it.”
Both shot clocks will be LED lighted and located directly above the basket. There will be a shot clock for the varsity only portion of the tournament.
“It’s basically like a switch,” Lucas said. “It sounds easy talking about it, but there is a certain level of understanding.”
Kee said that he was told from Marmion coaches that they had a shot clock at Batavia’s Windmill Classic at Thanksgiving, and it didn’t really affect play much.
“I’m excited to see what it does with end of game strategy,” Kee said. “Down five, a minute to go, you’re usually probably fouling. This way you can get stops and score and play real defense as opposed to just fouling. It will be interesting to see how teams that take long, methodical possessions fare.”
Kee said that his team will practice with the shot clock in days leading up to the tournament, but with such a young team it really has not been talked about it much. He doesn’t believe that a shot clock will be as much of an adjustment as some might think.
“What’s cool is that every game these kids watch on TV has a shot clock – that’s what we see basketball as. It’s not new to the kids,” Kee said. “Every game that they have watched has a shot clock. Everybody wants to see a buzzer beater. This gives you more opportunities to do it.”
Yorkville set to head to Jack Tosh Holiday Classic
Yorkville, which in recent seasons has participated in the Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic in DeKalb, will be headed east rather than west since post-Christmas week. The Foxes, who are 9-1 going into Friday’s game at Oswego, will be participating in the 48th Jack Tosh Holiday Classic at York.
Pairings for the 32-team tournament, which runs Dec. 26-30, were released Wednesday evening, with Yorkville slated to play Nazareth in a 3 p.m. first-round game on Dec. 26. Other top teams at the tournament include Rolling Meadows, Lyons, Lemont, Bolingbrook and defending Class 4A state champion Glenbard West.
Other tournament pairings
Oswego East, meanwhile, is headed back to the Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic, which tips off Dec. 23 and coincidentally also has a 35-second shot clock. The Wolves, second at the tournament last year, open with Lincoln-Way Central at 11 a.m. on Dec. 23. The championship game is 8:30 p.m. Dec. 28.
Oswego, like Yorkville, left the Chuck Dayton tournament and instead will be traveling to the State Farm Holiday Classic in Bloomington-Normal. The Panthers received the No. 15 seed in the 16-team large school bracket, and open with second-seeded Brother Rice at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 27. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin is the No. 1 seed in the bracket.