Girls Basketball notes: After a lost season, Oswego’s Kendall Fulton enjoying a big return

Kendall Fulton’s first season of basketball in Oswego ended before it started.

She’s making up for lost time now.

The 5-foot-10 senior landed awkwardly during the second quarter of her first game last season and dislocated her knee. Fulton opted for rehab that started in January instead of the surgery route, but still missed the rest of the season.

“I had to sit through every practice and every game. Just sitting around,” Fulton said. “It was pretty upsetting. This year it’s more exciting. I get to play.”

Oswego is excited to have her back.

Fulton was averaging 9.4 points and 10.2 rebounds per game heading into Monday night’s game at Streamwood. She scored 12 points in that game, helping lead Oswego to a 46-28 victory for the Panthers’ second win of the season.

“She is playing phenomenal,” first-year Oswego coach David Lay said. “One thing I have to keep reminding myself is she missed the entire season. At the beginning of the season she was rusty, whether she admits it or not. She was having to build up trust in the knee, whether it will hold up. She’s come on lately. She’s essentially averaged a double double.”

Fulton, who went to St. Joseph the first two years of high school before it closed, started in her rehab in January and February, but it was hard to get back into it with fluid in her knee. She wasn’t able to play basketball again until May or June.

“I remember it was really nerve racking. I was terrified of jumping,” she said. “Running, I limited my speed. It was fun getting back on the court.”

Fulton finally got over her fears with help from her old coach at St. Joseph.

“He said you’re more likely to injure yourself if you go at it timid,” Fulton said. “I’m starting to feel like more like the old basketball player in me, running and jumping and getting back in there.”

She has provided a solid post presence to the Panthers. Fulton may not be overly tall, but she’s strong and clearly a strong rebounder.

“We affectionately refer to her as ‘the beast’ sometimes,” Lay said. She is 5-10, 5-11, a presence, physically strong and determined. I’m sure she wishes she could have a couple more inches but she plays a good inside game and is not afraid of contact. One of those leaders you want to have on your team. She leads by example.”

She’s the kind of girl to lead Oswego in what it hopes is a bounce-back from its 2-26 season last year under first-year coach Lay. The Panthers are 2-8, but Lay believes their record is not indicative of the progress they’ve made.

“The biggest thing is we’re learning how to win, we’re learning how to be confident and do the right things,” Lay said. “I can’t say we have played 32 full minutes. We have stretches where we look good and we have stretches we don’t look good. We’re pleased with the direction the offense is moving. Getting good ball movement, getting a ton of shots, not knocking them all down but hopefully that is coming soon.”

Plano’s improvement

When first-year Plano coach Tristan Spivey showed up for practice this season, he saw a different group of girls than the ones he coached over the summer.

“The first week of practice I said these girls are so much better, from the hard work they put in over the summer,” Spivey said. “That is when I was excited that the season was starting. They learned the stuff we taught them over the summer, were paying attention and did all the little stuff. That’s when I saw that we have something to work with.”

That hard work has clearly showed on the court.

Plano, with its 69-37 win over Streator last Saturday, improved to 4-3 on the season – already surpassing last season’s win total the first week in December.

Spivey, a high school head coach for the first time, has incorporated plenty of team building and camaraderie events in his first season. Plano had a team Thanksgiving, and the team goes out for breakfast after every Saturday morning practice. He makes sure he communicates with the players every single day.

“You can tell they enjoy it and it’s showing on the court. They’re not getting as frustrated with each other. We tell them that when they make mistakes, just move on and trust each other,” Spivey said. “All the hard work that they’re giving in practice is starting to show. They’re really starting to buy in.”

Senior Mikayla Walls is leading the way, averaging 12.6 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. Sophomore Josie Larson is averaging 11.0 points and shooting 38.9% from three-point range. Senior Ryssa Woodhouse is averaging 8.9 points and freshman Gabby Videckis 4.3 points.

“Mikayla has improved on the court, but also off the court. She probably put in the most work over the summer. She asked me to stay a lot and I never would say so. She really wanted to go out this season with a bang,” Spivey said. “Josie is still learning a lot, but I told her to just play ball. She’s one of the best shooters I’ve been around. When she shoots in practice she makes 70% of her shots I feel. Ryssa is a good player, struggling shooting but I told her it’s going to come. I would expect her to start scoring a little bit more.

“Gabby Videckis as a freshman is someone to look out for, someone who I think will continue to emerge throughout the season. And Maddy Leftridge, she doesn’t score much, but in one of the games she had the highest plus/minus on the team so the team was the best when she was out there. It speaks to how they’re playing together and trusting each other.”

Spivey gives credit to his six seniors, the only kids he didn’t teach in middle school.

“They have helped me so much,” he said. “The bond is as strong as could be in a short time.”

Yorkville looking to close out wins

Yorkville is 2-4 heading into a busy stretch of basketball this week – but the Foxes probably believe their record should be flipped.

The Foxes twice led deep into the fourth quarter of conference games against Plainfield North and West Aurora last week. Yorkville led Plainfield North all the way, but the Tigers took their first lead in the final minute and the Foxes missed three shots in the final five seconds in a 56-54 final.

Two nights later against West Aurora, Yorkville led 32-25 at halftime, extended that lead, but West Aurora surged ahead in the final two minutes for a 57-51 win.

“We’ve played three and a half good quarters of basketball and it’s like the fourth quarter we internally combust,” Yorkville coach Kim Wensits said. “We have to figure out how to finish. We’ll get there. The good thing is we’re in these close games.”

Indeed, it’s been a significant improvement for the Foxes, and it starts with playing more loose.

“The first half against Plainfield and West Aurora, we played loose, we got up and down the court, we had good ball movement. And then in crunch time we got nervous,” Wensits said. “We have to work on the mental side, keep doing what we’re doing. At the same time I like the confidence in which they have played.”

Four-year varsity player Alex Stewart has led the way with 14 points against Plainfield North and 13 against West Aurora. But Wensits also noted the contributions of Ava Hendershott, who had 13 against Plainfield, and Brooke Spychalski, who had 14 against Plainfield and 13 against West Aurora.

“Ava has got off to a great start, has been pretty consistent, pretty close to averaging double digits scoring, makes shots when she needs to and does a great job of finding players,” Wensits said. “Brooke struggled the first four games as she adjusted to varsity but what she gives us is a very pure shooter and scorer. She wants the ball in her hands.”